CONESUS — Based on surveillance performed Friday, Aug. 21, no visible harmful algal blooms (blue green algae) have been identified on Conesus Lake.

Blooms were first identified this year on June 29, primarily along the eastern shore.

Blooms occur when algae multiply very rapidly over a short period of time, usually in calm, warm, water. There are thousands of different algae species, however, a few of these may produce toxins. The toxins are a concern when there is a high level present in the water.

The Livingston County Department of Health is monitoring for algae blooms and may collect samples of the water if the bloom is concentrated and persistent. Harmful algal blooms may persist in varying degrees and at various locations throughout the summer and fall seasons. The public water supply is safe for drinking.

Contact with the algae may result in some health effects such as itching, rashes, fever, headache, upper respiratory symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms are not just caused by harmful algae contact.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice. You are advised not to drink or use the lake water for cooking and do not swim, wade, play, or come into direct contact with water that is discolored or has scums on the surface. Pets should not be allowed to drink or to come into contact with discolored water. If contact occurs, wash with soap and clean water to remove algal material. Always rinse after coming into contact with any surface water whether or not a harmful algal bloom is present. Avoid contact with surface water when open cuts or wounds are present on the body.

Questions may be directed to the Livingston County Department of Health. The Livingston County Department of Health can be reached at 243-7280 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by e-mail: dept-of-health@co.livingston.ny.us