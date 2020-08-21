BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received many questions regarding the requirements around weddings and other gathering limits, the department said Friday.

Per New York State guidelines, all nonessential gatherings, whether inside buildings or held outdoors, remain limited to 50 people or less at this time. Weddings and other celebrations are considered to be nonessential gatherings.

"When we reached Phase 4 of reopening there may have been a misperception that everything would return to normal," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still present in our community and able to easily spread in large gatherings. Abiding by the 50 person limit helps to slow the spread and protect our community."

Two specific weddings in Erie County were allowed to have larger weddings by federal injunction. However, guidelines similar to restaurants were applied to these events: masks to be worn anytime when not seated, guests to remain at tables for the entire event, tables limited to 10 people, and no standing, mingling or dancing was allowed. It is critical to note that this federal injunction applies only to these two weddings and does not remove the gathering limit across the state.

Although Steuben County has not yet experienced a spike due to large weddings, other counties in the Southern Tier region have, the Health Department said.

Individuals and businesses who do not comply with the gathering limits may be subject to up to a $10,000 fine.

"No one wants to spend their honeymoon time in quarantine or subject their guests to two weeks of isolation," said Smith. "Be smart and considerate. Small celebrations this summer will protect loved ones from this deadly virus."