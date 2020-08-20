SPRINGWATER — A Monroe County resident has been arrested on felony charges after an investigation into an ATV crash the early morning hours of July 4, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said Thursday.

On July 4, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies and Emergency Personnel responded to Miller Road in the Town of Springwater for the report of an ATV crash that had just occurred. Responding emergency units found the operator of the ATV in the roadway with serious injuries.

The operator of the ATV was identified as Donald J. Boykin Jr., 35, from Brockport.

Boykin was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for treatment of his injuries which included a traumatic head injury. Investigating Deputy Sheriffs suspected that Boykin was under the influence of alcohol. A records check also revealed that Boykin had a revoked driver’s license due to a previous DWI related conviction on Nov. 16, 2015.

Deputy Justin Hilt responded to Strong Hospital to conduct a DWI investigation which included obtaining a blood sample to test Boykin’s blood alcohol content (BAC). The blood was sent to a forensic lab for testing.

On Aug. 18, Boykin was arrested and charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated, felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first degree along with violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law after lab results showed that Boykin had a BAC of .15%. The DWI and AUO charges were felonies due to Boykin’s previous DWI related conviction in 2015.

Boykin was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and released on appearance tickets as the offenses did not qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. Boykin will answer to the charges at a later date in the Town of Springwater Court.

Also assisting with the investigation from the Sheriff’s Office was Investigator Connor Sanford, Sergeant Chad Draper, Deputy Menzo Peck, Deputy Mike Wade, and Sergeant Chad VanAuken from the Forensic Identification Unit.