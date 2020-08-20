Despite the addition of more than 240,000 private sector jobs, New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 15.6 to 15.9 percent in July, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The jobless rate in New York City was 19.8 percent in July, while the rest of the state outside of New York City was at 13.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of private sector jobs in New York State increased over the month by 244,200, or 3.6 percent, to 7,116,200, according to the labor department.

By way of comparison, the U.S. private sector job count grew by 1.3 percent during the month.

"The increase in the unemployment rate — despite New York State adding 244,200 private sector jobs — may be explained by a combination of the use of different data sources for the two figures, the use of statistical regression models to determine the unemployment rate, a growing labor force, and the impact of out-of-state workers, among other factors," the Department of Labor said in a news release.

The number of unemployed New Yorkers increased over the month by 60,000, from 1,467,800 in June to 1,527,800 in July.

And more New Yorkers were looking for work in July compared to June as the state’s labor force levels increased by 204,800 people.

Employers have been battered by business losses as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down whole swaths of the economy during the "New York on Pause" restrictions in the spring.

There have been signs of recovery over the last few months, with some workers returning to jobs as an increasing number of businesses and industries were permitted to reopen, albeit with new regulations and limits for health and safety.

The state’s economy has shed 1,184,500 private sector jobs since last July, a 14.2 percent decline, the labor department said.

• Within the leisure and hospitality sector, job losses were greatest in accommodation and food services (-329,000), especially food services and drinking places (-256,100).

• Within the trade, transportation and utilities sector, job losses were focused in retail trade (-112,500), especially clothing and accessories stores (-38,400).

• Within the professional and business services sector, job losses were concentrated in administrative and support services (-115,300) and professional, scientific and technical services (-50,900).

The number of private sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more complete data become available the following month.

The state’s unemployment rate is calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, using a statistical regression model that primarily uses the results from the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) of approximately 3,100 households in New York State.

July unemployment rates for the state’s 62 counties will be released Tuesday.