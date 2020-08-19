Rotary, community volunteers restore park after major vandalism shut it down

WAYLAND — A Wayland community centerpiece was vandalized earlier this summer, but the setback only set the stage for a comeback at Victory Park.

The park officially reopened to the public Saturday, a few months after a handful of wayward youth plastered graffiti over much of the park and damaged park infrastructure.

The Wayland Rotary has been instrumental in the cleanup effort, getting Victory Park back up and running for local families. The campaign generated significant community support as the Rotary got the ball rolling in the right direction.

"Initially people were very upset about the vandalism, but we’ve seen a much more optimistic attitude as we got started," said Rotary President Jean McMillan. "I feel that once we continued with positive forward movement, everyone jumped on board. Several community members came forward to assist with sweeping and power washing. John Quinlan (of Quinlan’s Pharmacy in Wayland) was instrumental in arranging for the repair to the teeter totter, as well as using his York rake to move the playground stone for us. The Village Police have been really great about providing a presence at the Park during each shift."

McMillan estimated around 400 volunteer hours have gone into the restoration effort. The group erased the graffiti by any means necessary, replacing boards, power washing, staining and painting. Volunteers turned out to help the Rotary crew, which coordinated the effort and made sure social distancing guidelines were followed during the cleanup.

"The club split up so that only 3-5 members were working on the equipment, including early mornings and evenings during both the week and on weekends since July 1," McMillan recalled. "We’ve had really positive input from the community. The WCCS Teacher’s Association made a substantial donation last spring to help with the financial shortfall that the club faced in budgeting for this project. We have also had an ongoing can drive that is currently dedicated to the playground project and it’s been really well supported. I believe that we have cashed in approximately $1,300."

Those community donations will be used for the refurbishing of equipment. Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes donated a handicap accessible table to replace some of the vandalized tables.

While the park is back open and much of it has been restored, the work is far from over.

"Moving forward, we hope to continue to partner with the Village, which has always provided positive support, and make small improvements to Victory Park," McMillan said. "We have spoken with both Mayor Mike Parks and the board’s park liaison Amy Campbell about the types of projects that remain. We have work to complete under the pavilion to cover graffiti that was on unfinished wood and will need to be solid stained. The village crew is looking at the vandalized tables to see if they can be reworked and made usable again."

Improving Victory Park is nothing new for the Wayland Rotary. Several years ago, the roof on the smaller pavilion at Victory Park was badly in need of repair. The club oversaw the project and arranged to have a steel roof replacement put on with assistance from several business owners (Kevin and Mary Alice Kilbourne of Rogers & Tenbrook, and Anthony Yanni) as well as the village.

There were no tables under the pavilion so the following year, the club wrote a grant to the district and was able to purchase two handicap accessible tables and a regular wooden table. The following year Rotary applied for another district grant and was able to extend the sidewalk so that the pavilion was accessible to residents with mobility issues. This project was completed with the help of Mike Landino and the Village crew, as well as several club members.

In addition to work on the park, Wayland Rotary will also continue to support the community projects that it has always been part of, McMillan said.

"Many of these will look different for the upcoming year, including 3rd grade dictionary distribution, Halloween Parade and Christmas in Wayland but we’re hoping that we can find ways to keep these events active," she said. "The club has traditionally contributed financial assistance to local youth sports, Genesee Valley Rotary Camp, Vincent House, the American Legion’s Veteran’s Fund, Wayland Food Pantry, NOYES Lifeline Ears, Kenya Project, WCCS Grad Bash, and 4 Senior Scholarship Awards as well as smaller donations as the needs have arisen."

The Wayland Rotary isn’t slowing down during COVID-19 and is open to accepting new members looking to make a difference in the community.

"Our club is currently having outdoor twice monthly meetings and we’re bringing our own refreshments/meals, but we are still actively discussing our future projects and looking for new members," McMillan said. "We are brainstorming for community-based fundraising ideas to continue our ability to contribute to our various projects. The best way to contact us right now is through the club’s Facebook page."