Man becomes combatie during incident at West Sparta business

WEST SPARTA — A California resident is facing multiple felony charges after an altercation at a Livingston County business left a Deputy Sheriff injured, Sheriff Thomas Dougherty reported.

On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:04 p.m., the Livingston County Emergency Communications Center (E-911) received a call from a local business advising that there was a subject on their property that refused to leave and they wished to have him removed.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Patrol Division responded and made contact with the subject who was identified as Patrickdean K. Garcia, 27, from Daly City, Calif.

Garcia was advised that he needed to leave the premises and he became combative and aggressive towards the Deputy Sheriff. A struggle ensued between Garcia and the Deputy Sheriff and two bystanders assisted the Deputy Sheriff in taking Garcia into custody.

During the altercation the Deputy Sheriff sustained injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Also during the course of the investigation, Garcia was able to get himself out of a patrol vehicle, however, he was quickly taken back into custody.

Garcia has been charged with Assault on a Police Officer (class-C felony), first-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration (class-E felony), second-degree Escape (class-E felony), Resisting Arrest (class-A misdemeanor) and Trespass.

Garcia was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

The District Attorney's Office was consulted as the charges did qualify for bail under the NYS Justice Reform Act and a recommendation of $25,000 cash or $50,000 was provided. Garcia was later arraigned by Town of West Sparta Justice Mahany. The Judge did set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond following the recommendation.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff's Office were members of the Command Staff, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and the Patrol Division under the Shift Command of Sergeant Matthew Orman.

The injured Deputy Sheriff's name is not being released at this time.