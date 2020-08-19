CONESUS — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported the arrest of a Monroe County resident on multiple charges after an investigation into a motor vehicle crash.

Colby J. Bosley, 29, from Scottsville, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, and third-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

On Aug. 11, at approximately 2:56 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were dispatched to East Lake Road for the report of a vehicle that had struck a parked vehicle and continued traveling down the road.

Deputy Laszlo Babocsi was first on scene and made contact with Bosley who had identified himself as the operator of the vehicle. While speaking with Bosley, the Deputy Sheriff reportedly saw items consistent with drug use in plain view inside the vehicle. The Deputy Sheriff had reason to believe that Bosley was impaired and a roadside investigation was conducted by Deputy Dylan Bowser. At the completion of Deputy Bowser's roadside investigation, he did place Bosley under arrest for DWAI Drugs.

Sergeant Joseph Breu, a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), conducted an evaluation on Bosley. At the completion of his evaluation, it was the Sergeant's expert opinion that Bosley was under the influence of a Narcotic Analgesic and Cannabis, and not capable to operate a motor vehicle safely. Bosley did also provide a urine sample which will be sent to the lab for analysis.

Bosley was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing.

Under the NYS Justice Reform Act, the charges did not qualify for arraignment or bail and Bosley was released.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff's Office were several members of the Patrol Division under the Shift Command of Sergeant Matthew Orman.