The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar on the new hybrid school year model from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Aug. 25.

The webinar will aim to help employers understand a critical need for flexibility and support as their workforce deals with the challenges imposed by the new hybrid model.

Speakers will include Frank Kerbein of the Business Council of New York State; Ruth Harvey of the Chemung County Child Care Council; Carla Hibbard of Child Care Aware of Steuben and Schuyler, a department of Pro Action Inc.; and Randi Hewitt of the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes Inc.

This webinar is part of the chamber’s Educational Series. It is free for all businesses to attend, including both Chamber members and nonmembers. Participants will receive call-in details after registering. Registration is required.

To register: bit.ly/3h9lG9l.

For information: chemungchamber.org.