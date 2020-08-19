The Addison CSD board of education is resuming in-person meeting, unless otherwise directed.

The meetings are open to the public. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

A public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the high school cafeteria, 1 Colwell St., Addison. The meeting will address the district-wide safety plan. A regular business meeting will take place immediately afterward.

If the in-person meeting is not permitted, the meeting will be held via Zoom with the link available at addisoncsd.org.