Children present decorative slates to Hornell Blue

HORNELL — Slate this as a great day for Hornell law enforcement officers.

With the theme, "We love our blue and all they do,” a group of about a dozen Hornell youngsters went to the city’s Public Safety Building Monday morning to present decorative slates and goodie bags with candy to police.

Lacy McCumiskey handed out and individualized slate to Police Chief TJ Murray. Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski also received a slate.

Eight-year-old Carson Shinebarger, a Crosby Street resident, focused his short speech on the Hornell PD, saying, “Being a police officer is a hard job. Each of you promised to keep us safe and protect our homes and the City of Hornell. You do your job with pride and honor. Sometimes this puts you in danger. In other places, police are not respected. But here they are. Hornell loves our men in blue. My friends and I are here to say thank you for all you do.”

Police Chief Murray thanked the children.

“It really means a lot to us,” Murray said. “Unfortunately, all of our officers can’t be here at this time, but I’ll make sure that each and every officer gets one to bring into their home or wherever they want to display them.”

Fire Chief Brzozowski commented that the children’s presentations are a real morale booster for all first responders.

“The guys in here do a really hard job morning, noon and night, so this appreciation really means a lot to them. They don’t always get a thank you for the job, so it’s really great,” Brzozowski said.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley called the children’s efforts “amazing work.”

“These guys every day suit up, put their lives on the line, and with everything going on in the world right now, there’s a lot of people that don’t appreciate the police departments or law enforcement in general, and we do here in Hornell. I think that’s shown here by these kids,” Buckley added.

Earlier this year, Gensese Street resident Robert Wiggins and his grandsons, Carson and Preston Shinebarger, saluted Hornell healthcare workers, delivering carefully painted rocks to St. James Hospital staff, telling them, “You Rock.”

For Monday’s presentations, the group used old roofing slates.

“They used to use these on roofs years ago. They’re the best there is. They last forever,” Wiggins said. “I clean them with soap and water, rinse them off. Then I drill the holes, and I put the white primer on there, and I paint on top of that, then I add a coat of polyurethane to keep it protected.”

But Wiggins noted the children were the driving force behind the project.

“This one was all about the community, the children, showing respect and honor for those that keep us safe,” he said. “I really wanted the focus to be on the kids. They helped me with the priming and stuff like that, and of course showing the support.”