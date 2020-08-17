Sessions will take place over three days

HORNELL — The Hornell City School District will host three community presentations on its September reopening plan this week, allowing parents and guardians the opportunity to ask questions and learn additional details about the district’s "hybrid" back-to-school strategy.

All of the meetings will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be conducted through Zoom webinars.

Monday, Aug. 17: This meeting will cover the district’s plan for Special Education.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: This session will cover the plan for 3PK through 6th-grade.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: The district’s plan for 7th-grade through 12th-grade programming will be discussed at this final meeting.

Zoom links to the webinars will be posted on the district’s web page and on Facebook.

District officials said all of the presentations will be recorded and made available on the Hornell City School District’s website on the day following each meeting. While there will be an opportunity for questions to be asked during the presentation, questions in advance are preferred and can be sent to hornell.reopeining@hornellcsd.org

Earlier this month, Hornell officials released a back-to-school plan that combines both in-person instruction and online learning from home for students as schools reopen for the first time since in-person instruction ceased last March due to the coronavirus.

The school is also offering an online-only option for parents and guardians who choose not to send their children back to their school buildings at the present time.

On Monday, Superintendent Jeremy Palotti briefed the school board on how the new scheduling is being put together. He noted that the district is trying to maximize the time in-school students spend on learning while minimizing classroom to classroom transitions.

"Across the district, buildings have had to recreate master schedules from the high school through the elementary school, and at the high school it’s a very complex process," Palotti said. "One of the things that we’ve done at the high school specifically is because of our plan to open with a limited number of students and limited times that the kids are in session, we wanted to maximize the time they had with individual teachers during that session. That’s a challenge. In order to do that we had to reduce the number of class periods that are offered in a day to lengthen the amount of minutes that we had because the day is only as long as the day is long.

"By doing that, we were able to add 11 minutes per class, so on the whole, a 40 minute class is now 51 minutes, and kids have that twice. We were able to add 22 minutes to the kids’ time that we have with individual teachers on any given week, and that does add up over time in a significant way."

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended previously routine school activities.

"The nuances of how our days have to operate, putting them together is no small feat," Palotti said. "The things that we take for granted in terms of how we go to breakfast, eat breakfast, all those things will be put together in a way that will be easy for our faculty and easy for our community to understand."

Palotti answered the school board’s questions on several topics about the upcoming academic year. Included is a brief summary of the issues raised by board members.

How are Child Care Concerns Being Handled?

"Most folks are understanding that this is challenging," the superintendent said. "We know that the schedule that we put out is probably the most complicated one in terms of child care and how that impacts child care. There’s no good answer, no good solution for how to fix that while also staying true to the guidelines that we have."

Palotti said the Hornell Children’s Home is an available option and he noted that the Hornell Area Family YMCA plans to expand its offerings for after school care. He said the Columbian School will have space for child care or daycare if the YMCA exceeds capacity. However, Palotti noted that all the expenses are being borne by parents.

"They’re filling some of the gaps, but to think that they’re filling all of the gaps is not reasonable," he said. "Part of the challenge is that it’s also expensive. That’s part of the issue we’re having with some of the families. If you have multiple children who need to be in child care on any given day, that’s the challenge that you have there."

Will the district need additional staff for remote-only students?

"We’re not hiring new, per se. How we staff that is really dependent on the numbers of students that are signed up for that," Palotti said. "It looks like we’ll be able to staff at least the elementary with one full time teacher, and it’ll work out for us.

"When we looked at the programming the we have from 3PK through 6th grade, we have a little bit of flexibility.

"(At the) secondary (level), we have very few kids in the secondary that are interested in this."

Palotti said online only students will have regular curriculum "to the extent possible."

"We want these children to come back to us as well, and they need to be on the same page, the same level, from an instructional standpoint," he said.

Will breakfast and lunch be delivered to students at their homes?

Instead of delivery, families will have the opportunity to pick up food. The district has considered sending food home for several days (Monday’s students would get Tuesday and Wednesday’s food).

"The fear that we had was bringing too many days worth of food home, especially for a 5, 6, 7 year old might be a little overwhelming, so we’re providing an opportunity to have food picked up for them," Palotti explained.

The district website will have food pickup request forms, while officials are continuing to consider some other delivery options, Palotti said.