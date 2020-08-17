Village considers face mask law during pandemic

ALFRED — The Village of Alfred will hold a community discussion Tuesday on a proposed village law requiring everyone who lives in or visits Alfred to wear a face mask or covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The proposal states that masks must be worn in public spaces such as "any park, recreational facility, town building, sidewalk, street, parking lot or plaza" as well as on private property such as "residential property, business and professional offices, retail and personal service establishments, restaurants, child care facilities, places of public accommodation, private clubs and religious establishments when unable to maintain a distance of six feet from another person who is not a member of the same household."

The proposal includes exemptions for children under 2, people with medical conditions who cannot tolerate a mask, restaurant patrons when they are actively eating, and first responders in situations where wearing a mask is impractical.

A $250 fine could be issued for a first offense with fines escalating to $500 for a subsequent offense within one year.

Alfred village mayor Becky Prophet told The Spectator that the law adds teeth to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders regarding masks.

"We certainly have experienced, and don’t hold anybody to blame for this, but the governor’s orders end up saying it’s on the mayors and the local police to enforce those executive orders, and yet we understand that it’s very hard, if we had to make some sort of legal action against someone for not wearing a mask, and therefore counter to the governor’s order, it would be a difficult situation for the community, for the individual," Prophet said.

The mayor explained that mask enforcement is especially important in Alfred where students and faculty are returning to the campuses of Alfred State College and Alfred University this week.

"With the COVID pandemic and potentially as many as 6,000 people returning to our little valley, there’s a lot of work going on to make sure that everything is coordinated to keep everybody safe and healthy," she said, adding, "If people would comply with the governor’s executive order, we would feel perfectly safe and harmless, but because there are people who have walked into restaurants in the village and left angrily shouting, ‘I won’t come back’ because they’d been asked to comply with that order, we aren’t sure that we can expect newer people in the community to actually comply as well."

The proposed law is generating criticism on social media. Comments posted on the Village of Alfred’s Facebook page challenge the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Others claim that the low infection rate in Alfred does not warrant a law. Still others accuse the village of "way overstepping."

"It communicates we are not to be trusted to govern ourselves, so we must rely on someone else (to) do it for us. It smacks of control," one person wrote.

Mayor Prophet compares the mask law to those requiring shoes and shirts in businesses and those forbidding smoking.

"I don’t see that as a political or a rights issue. I see it definitely as a public health issue. And by the way, the law would go away when there’s no longer a danger of spreading an infectious disease by droplets, specifically COVID-19. I’m not sure why there’s such a hue and cry from mostly people who don’t live in the village," she said.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held over Zoom video conferencing at 4 p.m. According to the Alfred village website, "During this session the trustees will hear comments from the public on the proposed Village of Alfred mask required law. The aim will be to consider additions or deletions from the proposed law in its current form." The timeline for a formal public hearing and vote will depend on whether revisions are needed.

"Depending on the board’s feelings of whether or not the law remains as said, we could potentially vote on that on (August) 27, but we’re also preparing to hold the vote on Sept. 8," Prophet said.

Anyone interested in participating in Tuesday’s discussion should register by emailing info@alfredny.org.

Spectator city editor Neal Simon contributed to this report.