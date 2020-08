BATH — It took more than some rain to prevent appetites whetted for sausages, sugar waffles and something to smile about from attending Steuben County's fair food drive thru over the weekend.

Fair organizers say the success of the two-day event means food vendors will return for the official 201st county fair slated for Aug. 21 and 22, and including a 4-H and FFA market sale auction, and the first drive-thru car show.