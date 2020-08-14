WELLSVILLE — A new month brings the same difficult challenges for the local blood supply as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Community Blood Bank continues to face critically low blood supply numbers, and it is urging residents to come give blood at an upcoming blood drive in Wellsville.

The drive is set for Monday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Jones Memorial Hospital, 191 N. Main St. Wellsville, N.Y. 14895. Call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.

Around 32% of the organizations who hold blood drives for the Community Blood Bank are forced to cancel their blood drives due to not operating onsite or have limited operations. This is resulting in the loss of hundreds of available blood products for the patients in need in the local hospitals. Additionally, donor turnout continues to be low. One more blood donation this year means one more half hour of your time. Thirty-minutes to you could mean a lifetime to someone in need of that life-saving unit of blood.

“This is a matter of public safety,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We need to make up for these lost units of blood. There is no substitute for blood. It has to come from the local residents.”

All donors in the month of August will be automatically entered to win two Adirondack chairs and a matching table to help complete your outdoor area this season.

The CBB implemented precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include; all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and the chairs and collection beds are spread further apart.

Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.