HORNELL — A Wayland man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a reported trespassing incident in the Town of Hornellsville, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isaiah J. Bingham, 30, of Sawdust Road in Wayland on Aug. 10 following an investigation of a reported trespass on County Route 70A in the Town of Hornellsville on July 10.

Deputies and Investigators worked to process evidence and conducted multiple interviews in order to determine ownership of a vehicle Bingham allegedly occupied during the trespass. It is alleged that Bingham possessed stolen property stored in a stolen vehicle and used the vehicle without authorization from the owner.

Bingham was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class-D felony, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespass. Bingham was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Sheriff Allard thanked the New York State Police for their assistance in this arrest.