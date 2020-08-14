DOT presents plan to reimagine village’s roads, sidewalks

CANISTEO — The Village of Canisteo is preparing for a facelift.

The State Department of Transportation is planning an overhaul of Route 36 through the village, as well as Route 248 from Route 36 to Purdy Creek Road.

More than just a simple repave, the project will also involve installing new drainage outlets, resetting curbs and enhancing pedestrian and bicycle access. Travel lanes on Route 36 will also be narrowed to reduce vehicle speeds in the village.

The Department of Transportation held two informational sessions for residents Tuesday at Somers Hall, sharing the details of the project and answering any questions posed by community members.

"We like to get the word out early on projects like these that are kind of transformative for the village and are going to take up some time," said DOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Jordan Guerrein. "There’s benchmarks we need to meet for us to get the final design approval, so we try to do those earlier."

The commitment is substantial, with the current estimated cost for the project at $4.9 million.

If all goes as scheduled, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and likely conclude in the summer of 2023. Roads and sidewalks will be open during the winter months when construction work is inactive.

Among the other changes, the intersection of routes 36 and 248 will be redesigned to shorten pedestrian crossings and enhance traffic signal operations. New left-turn lanes will be built on Route 36 to improve traffic flow.

All existing sidewalks in the project limits will be replaced, and the sidewalks on Route 36 will be extended north to the American Legion, adding more than 1,000 feet of new sidewalks to mirror local growth and development.

Ultimately, the project should make the village more accessible and friendly to walkers, runners and bicyclists.

"If we’re going to do paving or even a bridge project, we try to look at what’s around there, what little things we can sprinkle in, like adding more bike space or replacing a sidewalk, without overly inflating the cost of the project," Guerrein said. "We’re already here paving, so let’s look at what we can do to enhance the village. It’s those little things that really make the most impact for a lot of people.

"Bikes and pedestrians are a big thing we’re catering to right now. We’re accommodating all the users of the roadway with everything we do, especially with COVID. There are a number of pedestrians and bicyclists out there. As people become more environmentally friendly too, it’s a bigger group."

The proposal is currently a first draft, with comments from the community factored into the final plan. Letters went out to business owners, property stakeholders and residents who will be impacted by the work.

Village of Canisteo Mayor Monica Recktenwald said she is 100% on board with the proposals and heard good feedback from some of the residents who stopped in during the sessions.

"I am in favor and feel this project is going to be accepted by all who live in the Village with only a positive impact," Recktenwald said. "I am very excited to see the changes to some of the downtown lanes and flow, and to the parking area. I also look forward to the removal of the overgrown trees and improving the look of that area in the center of our Village. We are excited and looking forward to the project."

Guerrein said DOT’s plan for Canisteo will update the village for the 21st century.

"We look at things like is X amount of trucks still traveling through the village these days, or is it mostly smaller traffic? You have to adapt, and that’s part of what we do and why we get the input," he said. "Every 10-20 years if you’re going to redo a village or roadway, it might not be the same dynamic it was in the 90s or even 2000s. We’re trying to adapt and change and modernize everything across the state."

With new sidewalks, additional space for pedestrians and bikes and more, Canisteo residents can look forward to a fresh look for the village a few years down the road.

"It’s going to look really good when it’s done. It’s a facelift, but it’s a facelift you’re going to notice when you drive through the village," Guerrein said. "The 2D models don’t do it justice. You really have to see it when they start to put the pavement markings down. Really we’re just trying to promote connectivity and encourage people to walk and bike, in addition to keeping the space for the motorists as well."

Submit questions or comments on the project to

Marty Kallier, Public Involvement Coordinator

NYSDOT

107 Broadway

Hornell, NY 14843

607-324-8454

Marty.Kallier@dot.ny.gov