Catholic Charities, the Economic Opportunity Program and area businesses are holding a back-to-school drive through Aug. 24.

New school supplies, backpacks and headphones are being collected. School Supply Starter Kits and new backpacks will be distributed at two Back to School Kick-off events in Watkins Glen and Elmira.

Businesses that have partnered with Catholic Charities and EOP to offer drop-off locations in Chemung and Schuyler counties are:

– Empower Federal Credit Union, 351 N. Main St., Elmira.

– Ferrario Ford-Lincoln, 2472 Corning Road, Elmira.

– Mr. Panosian’s Famous Shoes, 303 N. Main St., Elmira.

– Parmenter Tire, Auto & Truck Service in Horseheads, 81 Old Ithaca Road; in Odessa, 103 Railroad St., Odessa; and in Montour Falls, 2640 Route 14.

– Chemung County SPCA, 2435 state Route 352, Elmira.

– The Purple Iris Boutique, 705 S. Main St., Horseheads.

– Treu Office Supply & Furniture, 110 Lake St., Elmira.

– Chemung Canal Trust Co. in Montour Falls, 303 W. Main St.; and Watkins Glen, 318 N. Franklin St.

– Famous Brands, 412 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen.

– Quinlan’s Pharmacy and Medical Supply, 336 W. Main St., Montour Falls.

– The Hi-Lites, 217 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen.

Donations will also be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays at Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center, 380 S. Main St., Elmira; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry, 112 10th St, Watkins Glen; and from 8:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at The Economic Opportunity Program, 650 Baldwin St., Elmira.

The Back to School Kick-off Events will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Schuyler County Highway Department, 910 S. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at The Elmira Community Kitchen, 160 High St. These events will be free and walk-up or drive-thru. Both events require registration by noon Aug. 24 for backpacks and school supply starter kits. To register: cs-cc.org.

For a full list of needed items and donation methods: 734-9784, ext. 2133; Katie.Rhodes@dor.org; cs-cc.org.