Zoning board urges investigation of crumbling structure

WELLSVILLE — A piece of Wellsville’s history is slowly crumbling away, and perhaps endangering current residents.

The village zoning board is concerned about the status of the old Erie Depot that sits between Jefferson and Pearl streets, next to the railroad line. Trustee Mike Roeske relayed the concern to the village board of trustees Monday night

"They said it’s falling apart and we should get the zoning officer to look into it," Roeske said.

Police Chief Tim O’Grady agreed that pieces have been falling off the structure from the roof "pretty regularly."

"We want to be extremely thorough on this," said Mayor Randy Shayler of the concern for public safety.

The Wellsville Erie Depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places Aug. 27, 1987.

A brief entry in the Bolivar Breeze dated Aug. 8, 1907 announced construction of the depot.

"Wellsville is the only town in Allegany County at which the Erie fast trains stop regularly and the Erie enjoys a large business there. The people of Wellsville are delighted over the prospect of a modern station," the article stated.

The Erie Depot opened to much fanfare on Sept. 19, 1911, with more than 2,000 citizens attending its grand debut. "Station Agent C.B. Duggan wore the non-erasive smile," noted an article in The Erie Railroad Employees’ Magazine, reprinted on the Allegany County Historical Society’s website.

Those heady days are now a distant memory. The depot has been shuttered for years, its condition slowly deteriorating.

Today, grass grows between the old-time red brick road that still surrounds the structure, the doors and windows are boarded up, the paint fading, and pigeons roost just above where Erie passengers once waited for the train. The lots at either end of the structure are lined with a thin rope, with red plastic ribbons declaring DANGER. Even so, the property is easily accessible to any passerby. A board with old nails sticking out is propped up as a makeshift barricade between two concrete barriers.

This isn’t the first time the village has sought to reverse the depot’s decline. A July 2012 article in the Wellsville Daily Reporter noted an unsuccessful effort by then-trustee Pete Cook to contact building owner Bob Salevsky.

With its terra cotta roof, classic architecture and prime location a short walk from Main Street, community members have floated no shortage of ideas for repurposing the historic building over the years.

In the 2012 article, Lynch said community members were interested in stepping forward to help save the structure. She suggested turning the Depot into a museum or a place for village meetings. That latter need was met late last year when the village moved into 23 North Main — the former Burrous Building, another once-crumbling structure that was resurrected and has new life, transformed into office space and housing units.

The Erie Depot’s brick walls, laid in place more than a century ago, still appear strong from the outside. The condition of the depot’s interior is unknown, just like its future.