Farm market coupon booklet distribution set for Friday in Hornell

HORNELL – Farmers’ markets are bursting with fresh summer produce this month, and this Friday, Hornell-area seniors can pick up $20 to spend on the harvest of tomatoes, sweet corn and more.

The Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program will be distributing coupon booklets to seniors 60 and older in front of the Hornell Moose Lodge at 66 Seneca St. on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Each booklet contains 5 checks worth $4 each. Checks can be used for the purchase of local fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at any farmers’ market or farm stand in New York State that displays the "We gladly accept Farmers’ Market Coupons" from now until Nov. 30, according to the Steuben County Office for the Aging.

The program is federally funded and is administered through New York State’s department of Agriculture and Markets. Christine Towner, RSVP Coordinator for Steuben County Office for the Aging, called the program a "fabulous partnership" that benefits farmers and seniors.

"We know that making sure that somebody is eating well and having access to fresh fruits and vegetables is an important part of staying healthy and living longer, so this is a way to get income-eligible seniors to add more fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet. This helps out the farmers because they’re able to sell more produce, and they cash these checks in like currency," Towner said.

A list of participating farm markets can be found on the New York State Ag and Markets website.

Seniors who are unable to pick up the booklet in person can phone the Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298 and request that an application be mailed. Older people who lack transportation to a market also have options.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have the means to put in a service, as much as we’d like to. We realize that transportation is a huge issue here. One of the benefits of the farmers market is although the senior has to pick the coupon booklet up themselves, they can actually give it to a caregiver or a family member to shop for them," Towner said.

The program is income-based according to these guidelines.

o $1,968/month (for a one-person household)

o $2,658/month (for a two-person household)

o $3,349/month (for a three-person household)

Applicants cannot have received a booklet at any other location this year.