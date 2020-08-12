HORNELL — Officials at all levels of New York state government are united in calling for federal aid to help offset some of the negative fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley signed off on a letter to President Trump by the United States Conference of Mayors, which represents more than 1,400 cities. The conference is calling for $250 billion in "direct, flexible emergency assistance to cities of all sizes in the COVID response and recovery bill currently under negotiation, and to convey the great urgency of need in American cities."

The City of Hornell made drastic changes to its budget late in the budgetary process as the coronavirus started to spread in New York state, with support for the Public Library and Public Works like the summer rec program among the biggest cuts. Several months later, elected officials are worrying cuts in state funding could materialize if federal leadership fails to pass a stimulus package that helps state and local governments.

"Local governments desperately need help from Washington," Buckley said. "It's only a matter of time before the Governor cuts AIM funding to cities and villages. A severe cut on top of drastically reduced revenues will have a crippling effect on our ability to deliver services to residents. Local governments must not be left behind."

The Conference of Mayors noted that the COVID-19 shutdown has led to a precipitous decline in tax revenue for cities across the nation and "decimated city budgets in cities large and small."

"These budget gaps are a direct result of this pandemic, and they are forcing painful decisions, including layoffs, furloughs, and cuts to essential government services when our residents need them the most," stated the letter. "The situation is threatening public safety and costing people jobs. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that close to 1.5 million Americans who work in state and local government have entered unemployment since the pandemic began."

The CARES Act set aside $150 billion for state and local governments, but the 500,000-resident population threshold included in the law resulted in only 38 American cities qualifying for any direct assistance. Cities that did receive that direct federal aid were not allowed to use those resources to mitigate the shortfalls in their local budgets.

County leaders from across the New York state and members of the New York Congressional Delegation also recently called on the President and congressional leaders to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill that includes direct, flexible aid to states and local governments at an event led by the New York State Association of Counties.

"Throughout this crisis, counties have been on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. Now more than ever, many communities are relying on the first responders, police officers, and other essential services provided by local governments to keep them safe," said Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning). "We are continuing to fight for direct, targeted aid to New York counties as outlined in our ‘SMART’ Act because we care about our local governments and their role in restoring our communities. Congress must pass a stimulus deal that includes provisions to ensure federal aid and traditional state funding flows to the localities who need it most."

The bipartisan coalition of county and federal leaders called for immediate action to prevent further cuts to local governments that could jeopardize efforts to keep COVID-19 under control and slow the economic recovery.

"For nearly six months, counties have been responding to a pandemic that began as a public health crisis and evolved into an economic crisis," said John F. Marren, President of the New York State Association of Counties and Chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. "Counties have tightened their belts to do more with less than anyone ever thought possible—leading the local health response to the virus and providing essential services to support our communities. But local governments are out of time and need Congress to reach an agreement to provide direct, flexible aid to local governments before they’re forced to make drastic cuts to jobs and services."

On Monday, the chorus grew louder with National Governors Association urging Congress to come together on coronavirus relief.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the chair of the National Governors Association, and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, the NGA vice chair, reacted to Congress' failure to reach a compromise on a new coronavirus relief package last week and the President's subsequent memorandum to provide some supplemental unemployment benefits by using disaster-relief funds.

"The devastating economic effects of this unprecedented public health crisis are being felt by Americans all across this great nation. Governors not only have led from the front lines to protect our citizens, but also have worked to provide relief to every unemployed American who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. We recognize the federal partnership in which Congress and the Administration have worked together with states to provide much-needed financial assistance during this crisis. We appreciate the White House's proposals to provide additional solutions to address economic challenges; however, we are concerned by the significant administrative burdens and costs this latest action would place on the states.

"The best way forward is for the Congress and the Administration to get back to the negotiating table and come up with a workable solution, which should provide meaningful additional relief for American families. NGA has requested $500 billion in unrestricted state aid and NGA continues to urge Congress and the White House to reach a quick resolution to provide immediate assistance to unemployed Americans. This resolution should avoid new administrative and fiscal burdens on states. It is essential that our federal partners work together to find common ground to help restore our nation's health and protect our economy."