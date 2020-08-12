ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday announced $15.1 million in federal funding is being made available to New York State and county emergency management agencies to support planning and operational readiness for any type of disaster New York may experience.

Through the federal Emergency Management Performance Grant, an annual grant program, awardees are able to access funding to support efforts ranging from the development and implementation of trainings and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources. This funding is in addition to a $4.3 million supplemental grant already awarded to the state for similar efforts focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether its fighting against an invisible enemy like COVID-19, or helping communities withstand the dangers of extreme weather, local governments play a critical role in emergency management and we need to make every effort to support our local partners and help ensure they have the resources they need to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Cuomo said. "With this funding in hand, our local partners will now be better positioned to protect the communities they serve no matter what this new reality throws at us."

Locally, Steuben County was awarded $41,441, Allegany County was awarded $23,019 and Livingston County was awarded $29,073.

The $15.1 million awarded to New York in FY2020 represents a slight increase in funding from FY2019, when New York was awarded $15.03 million. As in past years, 51 percent of the funding ($7.7 million) will support enhancement of the state's overall readiness and all hazards approach to emergency management. The remaining 49 percent ($7.4 million) is being made available to individual counties based on a population driven formula.

In order to access the funding, local awardees must develop projects or initiatives which strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all hazards. Projects should also focus on addressing any efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement. This includes logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, "Over the past several years, New York has experienced a wide array of emergency situations ranging from natural disasters to terrorism, making it essential emergency management experts have the resources they need to keep communities safe no matter the hazard. This funding not only supports the state's efforts to continuing strengthening our readiness posture, but also provides critical funding to our local partners to further build their capabilities as well."

Working within this framework, funding can be used to support:

– Management and Administration activities;

– Planning;

– Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies;

– Equipment;

– Training and Exercises;

– Construction and Renovation of Emergency Operations Centers; and

– Maintenance and Sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems

Ineligible costs include:

– Unallowable Equipment: firearms, ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, or weaponized aircraft, vessels, or vehicles of any kind with weapons installed.

– Costs to support the hiring of sworn public safety officers for the purposes of fulfilling traditional public safety duties or to supplant traditional public safety positions and responsibilities.

– Activities and projects unrelated to the completion and implementation of the EMPG Program.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) will administer this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction's emergency management office directly to not only ensure all guidance and application documents are in hand, but also to assist with the application process and provide additional information as necessary.