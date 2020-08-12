Village talks tentative plan to support local eateries

WELLSVILLE — A big show of support for local restaurants is cooking in the Village of Wellsville.

The village’s Economic Development Board and the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce are working to put together an event "with significant outdoor dining for the restaurants," Mayor Randy Shayler said at Monday night’s village board meeting.

"We’ll treat it like an event," Shayler said, noting it will require a special event permit approved by the village.

The event is still taking shape with many details yet to be worked out, such as possibly closing parts of Main Street while still being able to accommodate parking. Shayler said the group hopes to have more details ironed out by the village board’s next meeting.

Praise for WFD

Wellsville Fire Chief Michael "Barney" Dillie praised the department for its recent response to a two-story structure fire at 110 Pine Street in the village. Dillie said firefighters had water on the fire within 34 seconds of the apparatus pulling up to the scene.

"That’s outstanding, even compared to career departments. Training does pay, and it was very evident," Dillie said. "We actually got a donation and a letter from a neighbor at 128 Pine Street thanking us for what we do and being very professional in our duties."

PD talks changes

Wellsville Police Chief Tim O’Grady is exploring a shift in the department’s staffing practices to competitive part time, which would allow part-time officers to work over 20 hours in a pay period.

‘That’s the benefit we would get from it," O’Grady said. "Competitive part time vs. our normal part-time, or non-competitive, the competitive part-time are hired off the same civil service list as a full-time officer. They have to be in the top-three eligible candidates and pass physical fitness tests, pass a physical and everything that’s required of a full-time officer. The benefit for a competitive part-time officer is that they can work more hours and they’re eligible to transfer into a full-time spot somewhere, whether it be Wellsville, a neighboring community or wherever if the opportunity arises."

Shayler asked how Wellsville’s part-time pay rates stack up against neighboring departments. O’Grady said Wellsville’s rate of $16 is competitive with Alfred and Cuba, but the department has lost a couple prospective part-time officers to the Village of Bath, which pays part-time officers the lowest wage of a full-time officer, about $22 an hour.

"I think we need to look at it again," O’Grady said of the village’s policy. "It doesn’t affect our ability to continue with non-competitive part-time. It gives competitive part-time more available hours to work."

Shayler said the board would attempt to have a decision by its next meeting.