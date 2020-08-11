The tri-state quarantine list declined on Tuesday, though Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands were new additions.

ALBANY – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut's COVID-19 quarantine list for out-of-state travelers just got a little smaller.

Five states — Alaska, Ohio, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Washington — were removed from the tri-state travel advisory Tuesday, meaning travelers coming from there will no longer be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands were all added to the quarantine list, pushing the total to 33 states and territories.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut first launched their joint travel advisory in late June as the spread of COVID-19 intensified across the country while cooling off in the tri-state area, which was hit harder than anywhere in the country in March and April.

Travelers from states that report at least 10 average daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the past week are subject to the quarantine order, as are states with a 10% positive test rate over the same time period.

New York is requiring air travelers coming from the affected states to fill out a form with their local contact information, allowing contact tracers to check in and ensure the travelers are quarantining.

Failure to fill out the form can carry a fine of $2,000, though it's unclear if any fines have been levied.

Here is the latest list of states on the NY/NJ/CT quarantine list as of Aug. 11:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

Mississippi

Minnesota

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin