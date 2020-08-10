First Student Day had been set for Sept. 8

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Central School announced Monday that the opening day for students for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed until Monday, Sept. 14.

The original first date for students returning was Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"The additional time is needed for faculty and staff to make physical changes to classrooms, and the school, while providing faculty time to plan for this new environment for instruction," stated Superintendent David Foster.

All Elementary students grades PK-5 are scheduled to return to school in person for full days on Monday, Sept. 14.

Secondary students will be following a hybrid schedule.

Grade 6 will attend classes in school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a day of at home instruction.

Grade 7-12 students will either attend classes at school on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. Remote at home learning will occur on Wednesday each week. Students will additionally be given at home work for days they are not at school, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday.

"We will be announcing additional Q&A community meeting dates that will occur before Aug. 21," said Foster.