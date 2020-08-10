OSSIAN — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty on Monday reported the arrest of an Ossian resident on felony DWI and felony AUO charges after an investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies.

On Aug. 6 at approximately 8:08 p.m. the Livingston County 911 Center received a call of a vehicle roadside on Scott Hill Road with the operator slumped over the steering wheel with the hazard lights activated. Deputy Lazslo Babocsi responded along with EMS. Deputy Babocsi arrived to find EMS tending to the operator, who was identified as Derrick J. Krager, 29.

Police said Deputy Babocsi had reason to believe that Krager was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and Deputy Michael Donals of the STOP DWI Unit was requested to assist in the roadside investigation.

At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests, Krager was taken into custody for DWI. Krager was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where he was offered a breathalyzer to determine his BAC (blood alcohol content). Krager did submit to the breath test which showed his BAC to be .24%.

Krager had a previous conviction within the past 10 years making this arrest a felony. Krager's driving privilege were also revoked due to a prior DWI conviction and he was subsequently charged with felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. Krager was also in violation of an interlock device restriction and he was cited for that violation of the Vehicle and Traffic law.

Under the NYS Justice Reform Act, the charges do not qualify for arraignment and Krager was released to a sober third party.

The investigation was handled by above Deputies under the shift leadership of Patrol Sergeant Matthew Orman.