ARKPORT — The 12th Annual Ride for the Red motorcycle run scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, from the Big Flats American Legion has been canceled due to COVID-19 circumstances and the New York state maximum crowd size and social distancing requirements.

Ride for the Red annually raises funds for the regional Service to the Armed Forces program of the American Red Cross. This ride, which is supported by the Arkport-Corning HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter and Arkport Cycles, is held in honor of local Veterans and Gold Star families from all wars. Nearly $80,000 has been raised since its inception in 2009.

Visit the HOG group’s Facebook page at www.facebook/CorningHOG for future developments on next year’s ride.