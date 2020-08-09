BATH — On the surface, the dogs look like sleek athletes, the best of the breed. Look a little closer and they appear as likely to welcome a pat on the head as they are willing to roll over for a belly scratch.

Put on their "business collar" and they are immediately transformed into dedicated officers of the law, breathtakingly swift and low to the ground in carrying out their human partner’s command to track a scent or subdue a hostile person.

"Yeah, sometimes all they have to do is bark, and the guy gives up," Steuben County Sheriff Sgt. Shawn Shutt told county legislators and members of the local press and media Thursday at the county Fairgrounds in Bath. "Really, that’s all it takes."

The dogs – 1st Sgt. Daimon and deputies Twiggy, Knapp and Mac – are worth their weight in gold when it comes to sniffing out drugs and bombs, tracking elusive suspects, grappling with an antagonist -- and winning the affection of a classroom of schoolchildren.

The dogs and their departmental handlers put on a demonstration of their policing skills for those attending the training exercises.

Recently joined by young trainee Mac, after the loss in June of one of its veterans, Sgt. Devin, the dogs have protected the lives of their human partners and potential victims countless times since Daimon joined the department in 2012.

Donations amounting to $50,000 from private citizens, and notably from the Devin K. Snyder Foundation, pay for the purchase, training and maintenance of the dogs and awards pay for protective equipment for the dogs, county Sheriff Jim Allard said Thursday. The cost to county taxpayers is about $4,000 every year, he said.

"Their worth to us? And to the people of this county?" Allard said. "Priceless."