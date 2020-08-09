Annual Angelica Civil War Weekend falls victim to Coronavirus

ANGELICA — Terry Parker this week announced the cancellation of the annual Angelica Civil War Reenactment Weekend scheduled to take place Sept. 25–27.

Parker, the founder of the event wrote on social media, "To all our friends in the Reenacting Community: I am sorry to have to announce that the Angelica Civil War Weekend will NOT be held in 2020.

"Like many other events this year, the restrictions imposed by the State of New York and Health Department regulations make public events untenable. We had approvals to go ahead from the Village and local community, and a great deal of enthusiasm from reenactors hoping to save at least one event from the schedule. Local Health Department officials also were supportive and gave us advice in our attempt to salvage some form of the event. However, recent actions by the State, including using State Police to shut down a local outdoor music festival, made it clear that the State was not so accommodating.

"We tried our best to keep the event for all of us and for the public at large, who appear from recent events to need historical education and context more than ever. But it was not to be. Holding a ‘public’ event, having to limit both attendees and spectators to very small numbers, mask requirements and barring close proximity would render the effort useless for all. I hope you all understand.

"That said, PLEASE look for our event to be back and better than ever next year, on September 24, 25, 26, 2021."

It would have been the 17th year for the reenactment which, for all but one year when it took place in Wellsville due to a lack of volunteers, has taken place in Angelica. Yearly the event draws hundreds of spectators to "The Town Where History Lives."

Prior to the weekend’s start, reenactors have educated local students from just about every school in the county with demonstrations of shooting a musket, working in war time hospitals, cooking over an open fire and iron working during the American Civil War.

The event was started by Terry Parker and his Venture Scouts of the Allegany Highlands Council and was held on the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica. Early on the 136th NYVI reenactors became involved and the event moved to downtown Angelica where Rebel and Union Soldiers mingled and battled on the Main Street for the entertainment of the crowd, while they portrayed a specific battle. The scouts held their battles on the old school grounds off Main Street.

When the soldiers were not facing off, firing cannons at one another, or charging on horseback, camps were set up near Main Street where visitors could browse and learn what life was like in the 1860s. In Park Circle vendors, in character offered goods and services to both the reenactors and the public. In recent years, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator also gave the Gettysburg Address and mingled with visitors. After hours, the reenactors enjoyed period dinners, music, and dance.