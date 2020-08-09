ALFRED — Alfred State recently honored three employees with the college’s Pioneer Award.

The Pioneer Award acknowledges those who have demonstrated commitment and dedication to the college’s mission and goals, have made contributions that have had a measurable positive impact on college operations, are seen as positive role models that show creativity and initiative, and have shown a consistent level of exceptional performance throughout their employment.

Receiving the award this year are Head Athletic Trainer Alexe Pask, Nursing Department Instructional Support Associate Jennifer Guthrie, and Mathematics and Physics Department Assistant Professor Nicole Davis.

Pask has been an outstanding member of the Alfred State community for many years. Her dedication and support as an athletic trainer for the college’s student-athletes is tremendous. She treats them like they are her own family to make sure they recover from their athletic-related injuries.

Additionally, Pask covers team practices during nights and weekends while also handling her daily responsibilities in the office. She ensures that Alfred State’s athletic training staff comply with all state, conference, and NCAA regulations.

As an instructional support associate in the Nursing Department, Guthrie has demonstrated an exceptional work ethic and always maintains highly polished work that is professional and coherent. She elevates the nursing program to be the best that it can be.

Guthrie has been able to use her experience from previous jobs to improve the organization of the nursing skills lab and tracking of advisees and clinical students. She also works closely with the faculty to ensure they are all on the same page.

As an assistant professor in the Mathematics and Physics Department, Davis has been a vital contributor and a positive role model. She is one of only a handful of faculty members certified to teach the Quantway courses, and she aided in the development and implementation of the corequisite course for Quantway.

In order to assist the Student Success Center, Davis is an adviser for the individual studies program. She also works as a mathematics instructor for the Summer Preparatory Academy (SPA) and is a mentor for several high school collaborative classes.

Recipients are nominated by their peers and selected by the Reward and Recognition Committee.