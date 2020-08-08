Zoning Board of Appeals holds public hearing on developer’s variance request; no decision made

ARKPORT — Traffic safety and protecting hometown businesses were the major concerns as the details of a proposed Arkport dollar store development were explained late last week.

The Arkport Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a second hearing Aug. 26 on a variance request from the Broadway Group, developers of a proposed 9,100 square-feet Dollar General store at 8035 Route 36 in the village.

A state Supreme Court justice ruled last year that the property is zoned for “B-3 commercial property in accordance with the zoning ordinance of the Village of Arkport, and the village is directed to designate it as such on its zoning map.”

The first hearing on the variance application took place Thursday night in the village park, with an attorney and a project manager representing the Broadway Group explaining the request, sharing the schematics and answering questions from the Zoning Board of Appeals and from more than a dozen skeptical local residents who voiced opposition to the project.

The Broadway Group is seeking a variance to build a retaining wall for the development 35 feet from the center of Lime Kiln Creek. Village code requires the building to be at least 50 feet from the middle of the creek.

“A variance occurs when someone wants to put up a building that is contrary to what zoning laws allow,” Barbara Prete Maker, chairperson of the zoning panel, explained at the hearing. “In this case, Dollar General wants to locate their building closer to the creek than our zoning laws state they may.”

While the Zoning Board of Appeals is tasked — at this point — with ruling exclusively on only that narrow variance request from the Broadway Group, most of the Thursday night’s discussion focused on other issues.

Public comment zeroed in on potential dangerous traffic near the development and the economic impact on hometown businesses by the opening a Dollar General in Arkport.

There was also discussion about the developers obtaining a permit to build in a flood plain, but that permit application has not been filed at this point, officials said.

Maker was unclear if the tangential concerns — traffic and business impact — are relevant to this specific variance request being considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals at this point.

Attorney Elizabeth H. Holmes and project manager Karl Schwesinger represented the Broadway Group at the hearing.

The pair explained that the store would have 46 parking spaces, noting that is the code minimum. They said the New York state Department of Transportation has required the curb cut for the property be directly across from Oliver Street, which is the main entrance to Arkport’s community athletic fields. The store would have a 50 foot setback from the residential property to the north.

According to the developers, studies indicate the store will have 34 exits and entrances per hour at its highest peak hours. But Thursday night community speakers were skeptical of that figure, noting the heavy traffic on Route 36 and pointing out how busy Oliver Street is when sports seasons are in season.

“The flow of traffic is pretty heavy at times, and the speeds are not always what they’re supposed to be, so I’m wondering if getting in and getting out of there is going to be a problem,” a Zoning Board member said.

Schwesinger, the project manager, responded to the concerns. “To be clear, we did not do a traffic count. We did not count cars. We’re looking at the statistical data for retail stores and what would be coming in and out of our driveway,” he said.

The Broadway Group representatives said all of the community’s concerns will be communicated to the developer. When the question of a traffic light at the site was raised, the representatives said that is up to the Department of Transportation, but they said they would raise the issue with the state.

Speakers questioned why the site was selected for development. Community members expressed worry for existing businesses if a Dollar General opens, with some saying it would change the overall nature of the village.

“We want to be respectful of the community and find the right location,” Holmes, the attorney, responded.

“With the population that is in the area, with existing stores that are here, it’s going to be a hardship on the existing stores,” a community member commented, wondering how the Route 36 location was selected. “No matter how you look at it, the pie is only so big, and each time something comes in, some entity comes in, the piece of pie gets a little smaller.”

“The client does a market analysis. That’s the logic behind how they choose locations,” Holmes replied. “They wouldn’t choose a location if they didn’t think the business was there, and I understand and appreciate that’s completely irrespective of the businesses around it that it may be affecting. I think that this particular location was desirable because it is on a thoroughfare, and so much of Dollar General’s business is from passersby. It’s not a destination location. It’s a store that somebody says, ‘Oh, I need to grab, you know, some forks or knives, I’m going to pop in here on my way through the village.’”

A speaker noted that there it a locally owned supermarket in the village. He said, “That gentleman has invested a lot of money of his own. Your money will go out of town. Their money stays here.”

Chairperson Maker broke in to the discussion.

“To a certain extent, we can’t really consider it,” she said. “This is a free market system. We have to take that into consideration.

“To belabor the point with them, at this time, you know, we have a free market economy here, and competition is a part of it whether we like it or not. I don’t want to get lost on that too much.”

Maker noted that one board member — Ron Conroy — was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting but he will be present for the 7 p.m. session on Aug. 26. Maker said the board will not necessarily vote on the variance that night.