Dansville resident rings up big award from Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes

DANSVILLE — Karen Sheasley was ready for a fresh start.

Sheasley, of Dansville, has been counting down the days before she embarks on a cross-country drive to California, where a new life closer to her children awaits. Anything that won’t fit in her car is being sold or given away.

Thursday afternoon, the universe gave back.

The Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol arrived at Sheasley’s home in Greenmount Court, carrying a very large check. Sheasley was enjoying the afternoon on her patio with Briaunna Henchen when the Prize Patrol pulled up with a big bouquet of roses from Dogwood Floral in one hand and a big surprise in the other.

A few moments later, Sheasley was holding an oversized check and the real thing — both made out to her, for $10,000.

Sheasley had become the latest winner in the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes.

"My head is spinning. This is so unreal. I’m so excited," she said. "This answers a lot of prayers and helps me out a lot."

Sheasley entered the sweepstakes for years and never won. She played the occasional scratch-off and never came away with more than a few dollars here and there. That all changed Thursday, but it wasn’t the only surprise.

Country music megastar Brad Paisley called in via video chat to congratulate Sheasley on the win. Paisley, who has sold over 11 million records and won three Grammy Awards, has teamed with Publishers Clearing House on the cash giveaways.

Paisley and Sheasley chatted for seven minutes, with the country music star praising her for pursuing what she wants and inviting her to a concert in California.

"There’s nothing like saying here’s what I’m gonna do and I’m doing it," Paisley said. "Obviously luck is on your side. I hope this fresh start is everything you want it to be and I hope this helps you with it."

"This makes such a difference now," Sheasley said. "I can breathe."

2020 has been a rough year for Sheasley, who experienced an illness "and had some rough times."

"This is a blessing. That’s why I decided I needed to be with my kids, because I got sick," she recalled. "This answers all the prayers I had."

Sheasley plans to use the winnings to get established in California and spoil her grandchildren. She has four children, one in the area and three in California. Four grandchildren out west are calling her name, and she’s departing Dansville for the City of Lincoln, just north of Sacramento, on Sept. 8.

Sheasley previously worked as a librarian in California, living there for 20 years. She has spent the last 14 years in the Dansville area, where she met Henchen while working in the Dansville School District. Henchen, a 2016 grad, will be starting a journey of her own as she moves into her own place. She is one of the beneficiaries of Sheasley’s generous nearly-everything-must-go approach to her fresh start out west.

"She was just awesome. I don’t know what I would do without her," Henchen said.

Sheasley’s first call — other than to Brad Paisley — was to her friend Rhonda, who helped her get through some challenging times. As the old friends chatted, Howie Guja, from the Prize Patrol, texted Rhonda a photo to prove that the call wasn’t a prank.

As for that video chat with Brad Paisley, Sheasley had to pinch herself to prove it really happened.

"He’s so easy to talk to. I thought ‘What am I going to say to Brad Paisley?’ But it was so easy. He’s an awesome man," Sheasley said after the call. "He really is an awesome man, so easy to talk to. He could come here and we could sit all afternoon and talk. He’s so laid back and what you’d think a country singer would be like. He’s exactly it. It was really nice of him to take the time to talk to me."

Sheasley had a few words of advice for anyone out there looking to take a chance, be it a contest entry or a move across the country with just a carload of possessions.

"Do it. Put your name out there, because miracles do happen. They do," she said. "I guess I believe it now. I do."