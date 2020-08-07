ALBANY — New York schools will be able to open this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo said the infection rates due to COVID-19 are low enough so the districts can begin to reopen next month.

"By our infection rates, all school districts can open everywhere in the state. Every region is below the threshold that we established, which is just great news," Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters.

Friday's decision is meant to be a preliminary one because the first day of school is still a month away.

And each district needs to develop its own reopening plan that gets state approval, including how they will handle coronavirus testing, contact tracing if someone tests positive and how they will address remote learning.

Schools do not have to bring students back to the building, Cuomo said. His decision authorizes them to do so if they can, and many districts have been considering a hybrid model, particularly for high schools, of some days in class and some days remotely.

"They can do in-person school, but it is up to them," he said.

There has been no decision yet on whether to allow youth sports in the fall, state officials said.

What happens now for schools?

Each district had to submit their plans so they can being reviewed by the state Health Department, and then posted online.

Cuomo said 127 districts had not yet submitted their plans and 50 of the plans so far were either "incomplete" or "deficient." If a district's plan is not approved by the Health Department, they are not authorized to open.

"For planning purposes, they can reopen," he noted, saying the circumstances could change if infection rates rise.

Cuomo said on July 13 that schools would be reopened on a regional basis.

Regions that were in Phase 4 of the state's economic reopening and have a 14-day daily infection rate of 5% or lower would be given the initial all-clear to open schools.

But if a region's COVID-19 numbers worsen before Labor Day, Cuomo said they would not be allowed to reopen.

In any region with a seven-day infection average higher than 9%, buildings would have to stay closed.

New York has the most deaths in the nation due to COVID-19, slightly more than 25,000, but the infection rates in recent weeks have hovered around 1% of those tests, among the lowest in the nation.

"Again, we have the best infection situation in the country," Cuomo said.

"If any state can do it, this state can do it because we’ve been smart since day one."

What will be allowed in schools?

For in-person learning, students and staff will need to wear masks when social distancing cannot take place or when students are eating.

The Department of Health and the State Education department are in the process of reviewing the extensive reopening plans schools were supposed to submit last Friday, which they were advised to post publicly to their websites.

In addition to the full plans that districts were required to post online, Cuomo directed them Friday to post the three components he said has received the most questions about: remote learning, testing and contact tracing.

He said it would be to each district to decide whether to close a school building if there is a case of COVID. Unions want any district to close a school for at least 14 days if a positive case is found.

"These questions of remote learning, testing, contact tracing, these have to be done district by district, because the circumstances are that different, district by district," Cuomo said, pushing back against the calls for a statewide policy around these issues.

"But I can't fashion a plan that will work in every school district, because they just, they are just too different, and the circumstances are different."

The state is also requiring districts to hold three public sessions to answer questions from parents before August 21.

They also must hold a separate session for teachers.

In 'Big 5' school districts — New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, Syracuse and Rochester — the district must hold five sessions for parents.

"I can’t fashion a plan that works in every school district because they are just too different," Cuomo said, urging districts to develop their own plans that are supported by parents, teachers and students.

How teachers, schools responded to reopening plan

The New York State United Teachers union raised concerns over the reopening of schools, saying that basing the decision on infection rates tells "only one part of the story."

The schools' plans, the union said, lack specific procedures for closure, testing and contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case.

"Right now, there may be some areas where parents and educators are confident in their district’s plan, but in many others, we know they aren’t," said NYSUT president Andy Pallotta.

"No district should consider themselves ready to reopen buildings until their plans are safe and everything in that plan meant to keep the school community safe is implemented."

The state Schools Board Association warned that schools may soon need to choose a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, depending on safety concerns.

"Our districts are working tirelessly to craft plans that will suit the individual, unique needs of each community," the group said.

"While the preliminary deadline for submitting plans is upon us, we know that August will be a month of continued intense work by our administrators, staff and others to prepare for whatever reality faces us when the time comes to start school in September."