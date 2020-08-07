New York’s flawed approach to reporting COVID-19 deaths involving nursing homes has hindered a push to protect frail and elderly people most vulnerable to the coronavirus, lawmakers and advocates said.

The concerns stemmed from the state Department of Health decision to only report the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 inside the facility, omitting those who died at hospitals.

As a result, New York’s current official COVID-19 death toll of 6,421 nursing home residents could be missing at least 1,600 virus-related fatalities connected to the long-term care facilities, according to health policy researchers and advocates.

Some advocates and analysis suggested the toll is significantly higher, with several thousand more nursing home residents dying at hospitals in connection to the crisis at the center of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, efforts to make nursing homes safer, including high-profile state Legislature hearings, are demanding health officials disclose the true number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.

"We need to know this, as well as to know which nursing homes had higher rates of infections and deaths," Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, said in a statement, following the first hearing on Monday.

"That data will be key to knowing what was done wrong or right and the impact of state policies and facility practices."

Advocates asserted the veil of secrecy over New York nursing home deaths endangered the push to address factors that fueled the virus’ spread this spring, such as poor infection-control practices, insufficient staffing and limited access to personal protection gear and rapid COVID-19 testing results.

"We know what to do, and it’s just a matter of having the political will to do it," said Christopher Laxton, executive director of the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, a Maryland-based group that represents doctors and staff.

"Unfortunately, COVID has become politicized, and that’s a real shame because it gets in the way of good science."

What Health Commissioner Zucker says about COVID deaths

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker this week vowed to release the missing nursing home death data after a Health Department review of the information submitted by facilities.

He added the statistics were not released previously, in part, because health officials did not want to count the deaths twice.

"I will not provide information unless I’m sure it is absolutely accurate," Zucker said Monday.

But lawmakers and advocates noted Zucker’s Health Department initially reported data on nursing home residents who died at hospitals and stopped in April as the crisis worsened, suggesting an attempt to downplay the death toll to defend state policies.

"We don’t have the data to truly understand what happened, and we should," said Dr. Elaine Healy, vice president of the New York Medical Directors Association.

The debate over nursing home deaths in New York has centered on a controversial March 25 order that directed the homes to accept COVID-19 infected patients from hospitals, if medically stable.

The order drew criticism for potentially making nursing homes unsafe, but a Health Department report last month asserted COVID-19 infected workers and visitors unknowingly introduced the deadly virus into many facilities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has backed the findings, and he has ripped Republicans, saying they are trying to use the nursing home deaths for a political advantage.

"They were trying to distract from the President's culpability here; he is culpable for what has happened," Cuomo said July 10 on WAMC radio in Albany.

"And they hate the positive example of New York and some of the Democratic states that have done a good job, so they manufactured a criticism."

Republicans urged the Democratic-controlled Legislature to issue a subpoena to Zucker to testify at the next hearing,

"Instead of getting the facts New Yorkers deserve, we got a half-hearted set of governor-approved talking points that did little to shed light on the thousands of tragic, avoidable deaths in New York’s nursing homes," Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Towawanda, Niagara County, said of Monday's hearing.

"It is clear subpoena power is necessary in this tragic case."

Why COVID nursing home deaths remain a national issue

Across the country, the lack of universal standards for tracking and reporting COVID-19 deaths involving nursing homes has been a major hurdle for advocates and medical experts bracing for a potential second wave of infections this fall.

"The state-to-state reporting is all over the map and there are some states that don’t report anything," Laxton said.

For example, New York's official tally reflects presumed and confirmed deaths inside nursing homes, a method that is not used by all states.

Further, differences between how health officials and physicians designate COVID deaths in each state make it difficult to compare specific outbreaks, Laxton said, adding the knowledge gaps all have ramifications for how financial and medical resources get allocated going forward.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last month began releasing COVID data it obtained for all nursing home nationally, but the statistics are outdated and require further verification, advocates said.

Meanwhile, New York’s nursing home death toll could be 25% higher than the official tally, or another 1,600 deaths, according to an analysis by the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, an Austin, Texas based conservative think tank.

The study, which found that nursing homes and assisted living facilities accounted for 45% of all COVID deaths in the U.S., based its estimate for New York on an analysis of international data, said Avik Roy, president of the group.

"It’s not just a U.S.-specific problem," he said, adding very few public health officials in general "appreciated early on the danger from COVID-19 to people living in these congregant settings."

And the Empire Center, an Albany, New York-based think tank, asserted the New York nursing home death toll may be several thousand fatalities higher than the official tally, citing how the nursing home vacancy rate more than doubled during the pandemic.

Yet despite the many uncertainties, Laxton said it’s not too late to save lives in nursing homes through improved collaboration and transparency.

"New York’s an example because it was once an epicenter and the case load has subsided," he said. "There is now time to close some of these gaps and get some of these pieces in place."

The second of two state Legislature hearings on the COVID-19 impact in New York nursing homes is scheduled for Monday. It will focus on the facilities across upstate communities and be available to watch online at nysenate.gov.

David Robinson is the state health care reporter for the USA TODAY Network New York. He can be reached at drobinson@gannett.com and followed on Twitter: @DrobinsonLoHud