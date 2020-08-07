VP: Community Bank, Steuben Trust merger ‘a smooth transition’

HORNELL — The familiar lettering over the entrance to the former Steuben Trust Company headquarters at 1 Steuben Square has changed, but officials say the bank’s deep roots in the region remain strong following its merger with Community Bank NA.

Community Bank System, Inc. agreed to acquire the Steuben Trust Corporation and its banking subsidiary, Steuben Trust Company, last October. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow down the merger, which closed June 12. By June 15, Steuben Trust banks officially opened as Community Bank, N.A. to begin a new era.

Eric Garvin, VP Regional Retail Banking Manager, said the transition has gone well for clients and staff.

"Our priority is to always make it a seamless and effortless transition for our customers and employees. Our teams worked closely together to ensure a smooth transition," Garvin said. "Former Steuben Trust customers did not need to take any action in order for their loans and deposits to transition to a Community Bank product or service — it all occurred automatically."

The merger, a stock and cash transaction representing a total consideration valued at approximately $106.8 million, according to a joint press release, was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

In March, over 98% of Steuben Trust Corporation shareholders voted in favor of the merger.

"Because Steuben Trust was culturally aligned with Community Bank, N.A. our goal was to ensure a seamless and thoughtful transition for both customers and employees," Garvin said. "Just as with Steuben Trust Company, we have a deep-rooted commitment to the community and our friends and neighbors, and our new customers have experienced our commitment from the very beginning.

"Community Bank has every intention of keeping all customer relationships and we have already begun to continue growing relationships in Steuben Trust Company’s former markets."

Community Bank acquired 14 Steuben Trust Company locations. Three of them — branches in Alfred, Bolivar and Geneseo — did not reopen because there there were already established Community Bank, N.A. branches nearby.

"We were able to offer all branch staff from these three branches employment at other local Community Bank, N.A. branches," Garvin said.

That duplication may have been a product of two companies with similar goals competing for customers.

"It was an opportunity for Steuben Trust Company to partner with a bank that shares a similar customer service philosophy and one that’s been nationally recognized for its financial strength," Garvin said of the merger. "Customers are benefitting from a larger network of branches and ATMs, enhanced product and service offerings, and an expanded array of financial planning and wealth management services.

"Former Steuben Trust Company customers will have access to a combined bank network with more than 250 customer locations and ATMs, local decision making, an enhanced line of loan and deposit products, and an expanded array of financial planning and wealth management services."

Zoom out on a Google Maps search of Community Bank, and most of New York state is dotted with branch locations. Based in DeWitt, Community Bank also extends into northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and western Massachusetts.

Now, it has added to its footprint in the region. Steuben Trust was originally organized in 1902 as the Bank of Steuben. The first office was in the former Babcock State Building at 74 Main Street in Hornell. The company added an Arkport branch in 1969 and expansion picked up steam in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, adding locations in Alfred, Wellsville and beyond, serving many small towns in the area. Construction of Steuben Trust headquarters at One Steuben Square in downtown Hornell was completed in 1999.

Garvin said Community Bank recognized Steuben Trust’s community roots as a refection of its own values.

"From annual celebrations such as Good Neighbor Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day, where our bank gives donations of time and money to members of the community, to annual giving of more than $2.6 million in 2019, charitable giving has been at the heart of Community Bank throughout our more than 150-year history," Garvin said.

Community Bank recently donated $45,000 to support local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping local nonprofits chosen by branches. Locally, some of the organizations supported were the Woodhull Community Clinic in Woodhull, Catholic Charities – Turning Point, Addison Food Pantry, Arbor Housing & Development and the North Hornell Fire Department.

The bank also purchased more than $22,000 in gift cards from local eateries. The gift cards were donated to healthcare facilities including Hornell City Ambulance Service, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, AOMC-Family Medicine Addison, MacDonald Health Center and Elderwood Nursing Home in Steuben County.

"Steuben Trust Company had strong relationships that have been forged in the local communities over the years focusing on great service, friendships and community involvement. Just like Steuben Trust, Community Bank also strongly believes helping our customers achieve their financial goals while supporting our communities through various boards and charities is good business," Garvin said. "Community Bank has more than 250 customer locations and ATMs, most of which are in small to mid-sized towns similar in composition to Steuben Trust Company which will lend itself to our goal of continuing to build deep relationships with our friends, neighbors and local organizations."