Dept. of Health focusing on schools reopening

BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health has been working non-stop, seven days a week since March 14 directing the county’s fight against COVID-19.

The fight has largely been successful — the county has remained at one COVID-19 death since March, with just five active cases and 25 individuals quarantined/isolated on Thursday. Allegany County, at 83 total confirmed cases, has avoided the large clusters and deadly outbreaks in nursing homes that have hit other parts of the state.

Now, after weathering the initial outbreak and then focusing on businesses reopening, the Department of Health is turning its attention to perhaps the biggest challenge yet with schools and colleges set to reopen in a few short weeks.

"We are getting tired," Public Health Director Lori Ballengee said during Wednesday’s Human Services committee meeting, later adding, "We’re just really struggling."

Committee chair Judy Hopkins (R-Fillmore) thanked Ballengee and her staff for its "tireless work."

"We all thought it was going to be a few weeks, and look where we are," Hopkins said. "We deeply appreciate that."

The public can help lighten the load on the Health Department. Ballengee said a significant number of recent cases likely originated with residents traveling to "hot spots" elsewhere in the country.

"Several of the last 15, 20 or more have been either our residents traveling somewhere else and coming back, or people coming to us from somewhere wherever they live. I can’t definitively say that’s how these people got it, but it’s kind of a coincidence that they come from a hotspot within the 14 days and they end up positive for COVID," Ballengee said. "We’ve had a lot of people have experienced travel and then have COVID."

The Health Department does not have the capacity to test students before returning to school. Ballengee said Jones Memorial Hospital CEO Eva Benedict has committed to testing anybody who is symptomatic, and JMH has been quickly turning around results in around 24 hours.

The Health Department will shut down a classroom and quarantine the class if a cluster emerges at schools this fall.

"If they practice the social distancing and mask the kids or keep them separate, hopefully even if somebody is symptomatic they will stay far enough way that they won’t infect the rest of the class," Ballengee said. "That’s what we’re hoping. We’re hoping college students do the same thing."

Hopkins encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask and following social distance protocols.

"It’s very easy for people to think oh, I don’t have to do that or it’s not my responsibility to do that, or I’ve done that for awhile and I don’t want to do it anymore," Hopkins said. "It’s really important."