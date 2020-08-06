The New York State Association of Counties announced its Agriculture and Rural Affairs Standing Committee moved a resolution acknowledging the work of New York’s farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide nourishment and food security to all New Yorkers despite facing tremendous economic challenges.

"As many other businesses were forced to stand down, New York’s farmers stepped up, donating thousands of pounds of fresh products to food banks across the state to help feed those in need during this crisis," said NYSAC President John F. Marren. "New York farmers are ‘New York Tough,’ but in this challenging economic climate, it’s more important than ever for the State to maintain funding for programs that will help the agriculture community recover from this crisis."

The resolution moved by the Committee urges the State to protect critical programs that enable farms to continue farming and notes that these programs are needed to promote New York State products, provide critical applied research, ensure access to markets, and educate the public, and connect them to their food.

"While counties appreciate the funding that Governor Cuomo and the State Legislature have provided for agriculture programs in the FY 2020-21 State Budget, we are concerned that this funding could be cut or lost all together if the federal government doesn’t provide direct aid to state and local governments as part of the next stimulus package," said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

The resolution notes that programs funded through Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, including PRO DAIRY, have helped farmers to safely dispose of dumped milk during this time and provided quality information from economists on where the milk market is headed.

Throughout the pandemic, Cornell's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has also provided many services to our farmers, including weekly online seminars on food safety, virtual meetings that explain how to best adopt social distancing on farms, and bilingual educational materials to reach the farm employee community.

"These programs have been a win-win for both New York farmers and residents, but this successful partnership is at risk if Congress doesn’t reach an agreement that provides desperately needed aid to state and local governments that have been devastated by pandemic and resulting recession," said Acquario.