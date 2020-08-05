ONEIDA — State Police in Oneida are investigating a homicide at 91 Seneca Ave. in the Village of Oneida Castle.

Troopers Tuesday responded to a reported physical assault that occurred in an upper apartment

When EMS and troopers arrived, they discovered 22-year-old Tyler A. McBain, who lives at this residence, laying on the floor deceased.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and witnesses who heard an argument that occurred in the upstairs apartment and then observed a male running from the victim’s residence and getting into a dark-colored SUV and leaving the scene.

Information was obtained at the scene that the possible suspect vehicle they may have headed back to the Rochester area. Troopers from Troops "E" and "T" are currently assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is continuing at this hour. If anyone has any information regarding this homicide investigation, they are asked to contact State Police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Oneida Castle Fire Department and Vineall Ambulance.