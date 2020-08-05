NUNDA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty on Wednesday reported the arrest of a Mount Morris resident on felony criminal contempt charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Nunda to investigate a violation of a court order.

It is alleged that between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5, John R. Litolff, 35, called the protected party in a court issued order of protection 67 times and also sent multiple text message to the protected party.

Litolff was later located by Sheriff’s Deputies and was arrested and charged with felony criminal contempt in the first-degree and second-degree aggravated harassment. The criminal contempt charge was a felony as Litolff had a previous conviction from criminal contempt on Sept. 6, 2018.

Litolff was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Litolff be held on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Litolff was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of North Dansville Judge David Werth. The Judge did remand Litolff to the custody of the Sheriff on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Litolff is currently on NYS Parole and his Parole Officer was advised.

The investigation was handled by several members of the Patrol Division under the shift leadership of Patrol Sergeant Matthew Moran.