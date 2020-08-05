Editor's note: COVID-19 killed tens of thousands in the Northeast, caused massive unemployment and wrecked the economy. In an ongoing series of stories, the USA TODAY Network Atlantic Group examines what the government got wrong in its response to the virus, what policies eventually worked — and why we remain vulnerable if the coronavirus strikes harder in the fall.

An iconic beachside bar in Rochester, Marge’s Lakeside Inn is known for crowds of lively people gathering to drink Rum Runners, enjoy live music and watch the sun set over Lake Ontario.

But since the New York State on PAUSE directive shuttered all nonessential businesses on March 22, owner Francine Beth has been scrambling to keep her business afloat.

First she partnered with a local brewery to create a special beer, Tiki Blonde Ale, to sell via curbside service.

When outdoor dining was permitted, she set up liquor barrels and chairs on the beach. She implemented a $5 cover charge to recoup some of the lost revenues for fewer visitors. "It was beautiful," she said. "The Tiki torches are lit. The people are spaced out. It was all working out wonderful."

And then Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on June 16 that alcohol could not be served without a food order and prohibited walk-up service at bars.

With two-days notice, she started offering chilled tomato soup, which tastes something like a virgin Bloody Mary, along with a container of goldfish for $2. And it meant that servers were putting in grueling shifts, walking back and forth through hot sand for hours.

On July 22, the governor clarified the rules, saying walk-up service was OK if the establishment had never offered table service in the first place. Marge's will now allow one person from each party to go to the bar for drinks and food.

"For now ... until something else changes?" she said.

"We’ve been rolling with all the punches and there have been a lot of punches," Beth said.

Similar scenarios have played out across New York over the past several months. We spoke with restaurant, bar and winery owners to get their thoughts what's worked, what's failed and what might happen in the event of a second wave.

What failed in New York

Rapidly changing regulations: Mixed signals and changing direction from New York state have caused whiplash for business owners. Marge's is a typical example of the fallout.

Another example: On May 29, five of the state's economic-development regions (Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and North Country) were given the green light to head into Phase 2. Based on the expectation that phases would proceed in two-week intervals, restaurants were eyeing June 13 to begin outdoor dining.

But on June 3, the state suddenly announced that outdoor dining could start the next day. While it was welcome news — restaurants had been lobbying for it — it sent owners scrambling to get ready with just 24 hours notice.

But some businesses have been understanding of the state’s predicament.

"As a citizen as well as a business owner, I feel like everything has been fine," said Shannon Brock of Silver Thread Vineyard in the Finger Lakes. She is grateful that her winery is open at all. "You could make an argument as to why we shouldn’t be. People’s lives are way more important than wine.

"I’ve got kids," she said. "Getting them back to school is more important than people going out and having a drink."

Loan programs: The Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program designed to help businesses keep employees on payroll, rolled out in April, but it was not geared toward restaurants.

The program initially allowed 75% of the loan to go toward payroll and 25% to be used for rent and other expenses. For the loans to be forgiven, businesses were required to bring back employees within eight weeks. But with restaurants open only for takeout, there wasn’t enough work to keep employees busy.

"The loans are just kind of useless for us," Jon Swan, co-owner of six restaurants in Rochester, said in early June. "There are a lot of booby traps for restaurateurs. You can get yourself in big trouble financially." He predicted that when the loans become due — in late 2020 or early 2021 — the number of restaurant closings will increase dramatically.

On June 5, Congress passed new PPP regulations that extended the period for spending funds to 24 weeks, and changed the ratio of salaries to expenses to 60/40.

"That's a little too late," said Tom Cevicelov, owner of the Full Belly Deli in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta, which closed for good in June. "I brought everyone back already and went through the money. Now what am I supposed to do?"

Rising expenses: While dealing with reduced revenues, businesses also incurred rising costs.

Converting to takeout meant revamping websites and investing in online ordering systems. Adding delivery services such as Grubhub meant giving up a 10% to 35% chunk of revenues.

And when it came time to reopen, businesses faced increased costs for gloves, face masks, Plexiglas barriers and more.

Some expenditures even proved to be unnecessary due to confusing or changing regulations.

Hermann J Wiemer Vineyard, near Seneca Lake in Dundee, Yates County, spent thousands on outdoor furniture to create a tasting area on its press pad, said co-owner Oskar Bynke. But within days of reopening, the winery heard that the outdoor seating could not be located under a fixed roof. It moved the tables and purchased umbrellas, which were used for about a week — until the winery heard a fixed roof was OK after all.

The owners at Norcina in New York City would like the government to help shoulder the burden for some of these costs.

"We'd like to see a program where the government reimburses or gives a tax credit to food service establishments for the cost of all the new measures being taken to provide a safe COVID-19 environment," said Milan Dobrilovic, one of the owners. "Food industry owners are the ones bearing the whole cost for it."

The unemployment bonus: The $600 a week unemployment stimulus bonus was a boon for people without jobs but had an unintended consequence: Staff didn’t want to return work, and that made rehiring employees difficult. "People had no financial incentive to return to work," said Dobrolovic of Norcina. "As a result, many chose to stay home for equal or even more money than they would make working."

What worked in New York

Relaxed laws: The state allowed bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go, which was a boon to business. "Many customers were looking for a release and we were able to provide them that while also helping pay our bills," said Nick Nuccio, one of the owners of Norcina in New York City.

"Cocktails to go has been a great help to sales and still is, even as patios and dining rooms are opening up," said Christina Safarowic, co-owner of The Whitlock and Jay Street Cafe in Katonah, Westchester County.

Restaurateurs pivoted: Restaurateurs creatively responded, again and again, to save jobs and service their community.

When takeout was the only option, they created touchless takeout options that minimized contact. Places like the Mountain House Pizza in Sparkill, Rockland County, and The Hideaway in Rochester added drive-thru windows. Establishments like Wong's Kitchen Chinese restaurant in Rochester and Coffee Lab Roasters in Tarrytown, Westchester County, transformed their front doors into take-out windows. Fine dining restaurants like The Hudson House in Nyack, Rockland County, and REDD in Rochester revamped their menus to ensure their food would travel well.

Effortlessly Healthy, a food truck and meal delivery service in the Rochester area, was among the businesses that promoted buying meals for health care workers. With an outpouring of community support, it delivered hundreds to area hospitals.

Businesses also stepped up their online efforts to stay in touch with customers. Silver Thread winery, for example, offered online tastings. The owners plan to continue them to reach customers who are out of state or choosing to stay home.

New opportunities: Some pivots proved to be a boon and will continue. Takeout continues at restaurants that didn’t offer it before. "The hope is the takeout will help bridge some of the gap that will be created with the limited capacity," said Dennis Wilmot, who owns REDD along with chef Richard Reddington.

Finger Lakes wineries say their customers have appreciated new seated experiences. Boundary Breaks, a winery in Lodi, has even constructed individual 12-by-12-foot patios, spaced 8 feet apart, where customers enjoy the expansive view during tastings.

A "we're in this together" mentality, mostly: Business owners say customers have been mostly compliant by wearing masks, following social distancing guidelines and following bathroom protocols.

"People have been lovely," said Liz Stamp, partner at Lakewood Vineyards near the Finger Lakes village of Watkins Glen. "Very few people have been resistant about wearing masks. We haven’t had to be heavy handed at all. We really appreciate it." She said that it has helped that the wineries in the area have been consistent about enforcing state guidelines.

But for Safarowic, it has been hard to see negative comments about changes to service and offerings, like a restaurant charging for bread. "It’s important that guests understand the absolute devastation that our particular industry has experienced," she said. "Expect to see a lot of changes. Bear with us. Understand. The world is not the same and neither is our traditional operating model. We have to get creative and adjust every step of the way."

Cooperation of local governments: Many villages, towns and cities streamlined permits, lowered application costs and allowed restaurants to use outdoor space not otherwise allowed before.

In New York City, many streets have closed on weekends. In Corning, Market Street has been blocked to traffic. In Rochester, Railroad Street has become a one-way street leading into the Rochester Public Market. All have expanded outdoor seating for restaurants.

Still, there could be more: It’s happening only in certain areas, and some take place only on weekends or special events.

"We need to maximize this beautiful weather because if there is a second wave, without a heated patio, many more restaurants will not make it through the fall/winter," said Giovanni Cucullo, the chef/owner of Pop's Espresso Bar and Maria Restaurant in New Rochelle.

What about a second wave?

Owners remain uneasy, recognizing that their businesses may have to shutter again if New York experiences a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. If that happens, the blow could be devastating.

"A second wave would be the knockout punch to those restaurants that thought they were seeing a light at the end of the tunnel or those who were teetering on the edge of collapse," said Cucullo.

Added Dobrilovic: "If a second wave happens, at the level of severity as the first time, it will be the end for many restaurants.

"Just like the last four months, we'll have to continue to take this one day at a time and adjust the best way we can on the fly."'

Peter X Kelly, the chef/owner behind X2O Xaviars on the Hudson in Yonkers and Restaurant X & Bully Boy Bar in Congers, thinks there should be more help from government for struggling establishments.

"Federal, state and local government must recognize that the hospitality industry and on-premise restaurant dining specifically has been mortally hurt by the pandemic and will need to find ways to keep restaurants in business as they struggle through these very uncertain times."

