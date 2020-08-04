With extension through Labor Day, Boland calls on businesses to create a thriving ’scene’ on the street

CORNING - Mayor Bill Boland has challenged the Gaffer District to create an exciting scene for the community to enjoy on the four blocks of historic Market Street that are temporarily closed.

The City Council recently extended the street closure through Labor Day weekend.

"To create this scene, what I call the ‘Celebrate Summer’ event, we need to ask our retail business to do even more, to be open," Boland said. "They are an integral part of the ‘Celebrate Summer’ scene."

Boland said Market Street needs artists on the street and music on the street every night.

"If we are to draw our fellow community people down to Market Street, we must create that scene," Boland said. "We have the pieces to do that, dining, retail, entertainment and free parking in the center of the street."

John and Debra Loehnert, owners of Three Birds restaurant on Market Street, which will open today for the first time since mid-March with several new upgrades, said it’s good to just be back as part of the community.

Rick Maxa, president of the Gaffer District Board, said it’s great to see Three Birds back and ready to open to business.

"(The street closure extension) gives another five weeks, and the businesses are learning as we go along," Maxa said. "As everybody gets a little more time under their belt, I think we’ll just see it continue to get that much better. There is a lot of hard work, but this environment isn’t giving us any room to not put that effort in."

Maxa said the Gaffer District can provide services to all businesses in the district.

"The Gaffer District is reaching out to (businesses), but it doesn’t hurt for them to reach back for marketing help, social media help, or design help," Maxa said. "The Gaffer District is calling the businesses, but the businesses don't have to wait for someone to call, they can call the Gaffer District."

John Loehnert said Three Birds upgraded several portions of the building while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had all of our bathrooms redone, all of our plumbing, and we put in a filtration system that was required," John Loehnert said. "I think the biggest thing is we are grateful for the community coming together and supporting the local businesses and just lifting it back up and to embrace the new norm."

Debra Loehnert said it's amazing to see the four sections of Market Street closed, allowing people to walk the street with social distancing.

"It allows them to feel comfortable walking up and down Market Street to restaurants and merchants," Debra Loehnert said. "We are very proud to be part of it."

Councilman Marshall Hyde, D-4, said the Gaffer District has reached out to businesses trying to inform them of all the Gaffer District offers.

"It all happened very quickly," Marshall said of the pandemic’s effects. "So, hopefully things will get better and better."