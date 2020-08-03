HORNELL — The Hornell City School District will meet in person for the first time since March on Aug. 10 when it holds a public hearing to discuss proposed revisions to the school’s "Code of Conduct" at 5 p.m. in the high school library.

While board members and administrators will meet face-to-face for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person classes and required boards of education to hold meetings virtually, the public will not be permitted to be present in the school library as some restrictions remain in place.

The district will continue to offer live streaming with the meeting available on the district website at www.hornellcityschools.com. The link is under the "Board of Education" tab > "Stream Meeting Live."

The Code of Conduct sets out the district’s policies for students’ rights and responsibilities, and covers topics that include academic integrity, appropriate clothes, school building safety, personal conduct and discipline.

The regular monthly meeting for August will begin immediately following the public hearing in the Hornell High School Library, with the stream continuing for that session.

The monthly meeting had previously been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.