SYRACUSE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York is hosting two meetings about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The first meeting will be Wednesday, August 5 at 7 p.m., and the second will be Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is available to farmers and ranchers whose commodity prices have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. The meetings will highlight program information and discuss the application process.

Both meetings will present the same material, they are just being offered at two separate times to provide producers options on which to attend. The meetings will be available to attend online or with a conference call phone number. Email Lynnette.wright@usda.gov to receive a calendar invite to the webinars, or follows these links at the appropriate times:

Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. or call: 347-690-4420; Conference ID: 498 402 089#

Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. or call: 347-690-4420; Conference ID: 478 383 664#

FSA is accepting applications for CFAP through Aug. 28, 2020. To find the latest information on CFAP, eligible crops, payment rates, application and payment calculator, visit farmers.gov/cfap.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Lynnette Wright at (315) 477-6309 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, by August 4, 2020.