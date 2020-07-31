The Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center accepted a gift from the Tri-County Arts Council to provide children who are suspected of child abuse with arts supplies to help during a very stressful and painful time.

"Exposure to maltreatment or violence can disrupt the course of physical, emotional, and intellectual development in children and adolescents. Risks associated with maltreatment include alterations in a child and adolescent’s physical health, impaired psychosocial functioning, mental health conditions, and changes in brain architecture," explained David Chambers, Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center Program Manager.

A program of the Allegany County Department of Social Services, the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center serves children and non-offending caregivers in Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties. Through a collaboration with local law enforcement, child protective services, the district attorney’s office, probation, and other entities in both counties, the Center helps families by providing a safe environment where interviews are conducted by specialized Forensic Interviewers under the supervision of partnering investigators.

"Each investigation is videotaped to allow children the opportunity to share their story once and reduce the trauma of having to relive their abuse repeatedly. Families are provided case management, family advocacy, and mental health services at the Center or in their community," continued Chambers. The Child Advocacy Center is accredited through the National Child Advocacy Center and receives funding from the Office of Children and Family Services and the Office of Victim Services.

The Tri-County Arts Council programs and services are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional support comes from the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, community business sponsors, and private memberships and donations.

"Art is a healthy outlet for children to begin healing after their abuse," stated John Bartomole of the Tri-County Arts Council. "We are pleased to be able to support the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center and the children of Cattaraugus County."

For further information about the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center, or to learn of ways that you can support their efforts, call 716-372-8532.