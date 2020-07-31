North Hornell, Canisteo, Wayland, Wellsville among local leaders

Have you been hearing more about the 2020 Census this week?

You're not alone.

July 27 through Aug. 2 is Census Push Week, as state and national officials attempt to increase self-response rates via local activities, parades, social messaging campaigns, and Census Mobile Questionnaire Assistance events prior to the Aug. 11 start of Non-Response Follow-Up operations.

Many local communities could use a little push to inch their response rates closer to the magic number of 100%.

New York state’s overall self-response rate stood at 58.3% at the midpoint of Push Week, below the national average of 62.6%.

Steuben County’s self-response rate is also 58.4%, ranking 28th among New York’s 62 counties. Livingston County has the highest reporting percentage locally, with a 60.7% response rate that ranks 21st in the state.

The Village of North Hornell is a census all-star, with 76.4% of households completing their census by midweek. North Hornell’s completion rate ranks 22nd among all of the state’s 596 cities and villages with populations up to 1 million. Sherrill, at 80.7%, had the highest rate at the time of this writing. Census forms can be completed by mail, phone or internet — 64.8% of North Hornell residents completed their census online.

“Really, it’s never been easier to take the census,” Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Karius told Steuben County legislators this week. “Online, on the phone, the mail or through a census worker. No one asks your social security number, your bank account or what your politics are.”

The Village of Canisteo followed North Hornell among local municipalities with 68.8% of households completing their census by midweek. All but about 13% were completed online.

Other communities in Steuben and Livingston counties to best 60% include Wayland (village) 66.2%, North Dansville 64.5%, Dansville (village) 64.1%, West Sparta 62.9%, Bath 62.6%, Canisteo (town) 61.6%, Sparta 61.6%, the City of Hornell 60.9%, Wayland (town) 60.6%, and Springwater 60%. The Town of Dansville and Village of Cohocton were just under 60% at 59.6%.

Allegany County has a little more work to do. Allegany County’s self-response rate is 46.7%, which is currently tracking below the final 2010 rate of 51.5%. Allegany County ranks 55th of the 62 counties.

The county’s largest population center has set the standard, with the Village of Wellsville leading the way at 64.6%. The Town of Wellsville follows closely with 62.6% of households already completing their 2020 Census.

The Village of Alfred (46.7% self-response rate) has the highest ratio of internet submissions, with all but 4.4% of those completed census forms submitted online.

The Village of Cuba follows Wellsville with a 63.9% self-response rate. Amity, Willing, Almond (village) and Angelica (village) all sit between 58.5% and 57.3%. At the other end, some of the county’s more rural locales — Allen, Rushford, West Almond, Birdsall — range between 25.4% to 23.3%.

There’s still time to boost those numbers. The Census Push Week is tracking percentage point increases for each county during the week in a competition format.

Households that have not yet responded will begin receiving paper questionnaires in the mail this week, said Census officials. Households with limited internet service are encouraged to respond by phone or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire, following instructions on the pre-addressed, postage-paid invitation they receive in the mail.

Census workers will also go door-to-door as needed, although traditional efforts have been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is generally the time the Census starts to wrap up,” Karius said. “Instead, we’re really just getting started.”

Volunteer census workers are now being recruited and trained, in keeping with CDC pandemic guidance, to reach residents who still need to provide the essential information needed to keep vital services at peak levels during the next 10 years, Karius said.

The Census is about more than a headcount; it determines representation in Congress and the annual allocation of $675 billion dollars in federal funding for programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, Highway Planning, Section 8 Housing, Special Education Grants, S-CHIP, Title I Grants, National School Lunch Program, WIC, Head Start, Foster Care, Health Center Programs.

Census forms are ultimately due Oct. 31.

For more information, including taking the census online, go to www.census.gov

For more information on Census jobs, go to https://2020census.gov/jobs

Steuben, Livingston County self-response rates

North Hornell 76.4%

Canisteo (village) 68.8

Wayland (village) 66.2

North Dansville 64.5

Dansville (village) 64.1

West Sparta 62.9

Bath 62.6

Canisteo (town) 61.6

Sparta 61.6

Hornell 60.9

Wayland (town) 60.6

Springwater 60.0

Dansville (town) 59.6

Cohocton (village) 59.6

Avoca 57.9

Fremont 57.3

Bradford 57.3

Hornellsville 57.0

Jasper 56.9

Woodhull 56.9

Nunda (town) 55.7

Ossian 55.4

Howard 55.3

Cohocton (town) 55.2

Cameron 53.5

Nunda (village) 51.5

Troupsburg 47.1

Hartsville 45.7

Arkport 43.7

Prattsburgh 41.0

Hammondsport 40.4

Greenwood 38.8

Allegany County self-response rates

Wellsville (village) 64.6%

Cuba (village) 63.9

Wellsville 62.6 (town)

Amity 58.5

Willing 57.9

Almond 57.4 (town)

Angelica (village) 57.3

Bolivar 55.9

Cuba (town) 54.4

Andover (village) 53.7

Scio 52.2

Hume 51.4

Independence 51.4

Genesee 51.1

Andover (town) 50.5

Alfred (town) 48

Burns 47.8

Friendship 47.6

Almond (village) 46.9

Alfred (village) 46.7

Angelica 45.2

New Hudson 43.6

Richburg 43.0

Canaseraga 42.7

Centerville 41.9

Belfast 41.1

Canada 37.1

Ward 36.2

Alma 34.2

Grove 33.3

Wirt 32.4

Clarksville 28.3

Allen 25.4

Rushford 25.1

West Almond 24.4

Birdsall 23.3

— Numbers compiled at the midpoint of Census Push Week.