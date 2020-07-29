The Olean Area Federal Credit on Tuesday announced an expansion of its community charter approved by the National Credit Union Administration. The expansion includes all of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties, NY as well as McKean and Potter Counties, Pa.

The credit union can now serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in these four counties, their immediate family members, as well as businesses and organizations.

The charter expansion will enable the credit union to bring community focused financial services to the four contiguous counties.

"By expanding our field of membership, our services will be more easily accessible to both our current members and those interested in becoming new members. We have had many residents and businesses in the past who were unable to join due to their location, making this expansion a clear and necessary next step," stated Stephen Foster, CEO.

Olean Area FCU Board President, Patrick Kelly added, "As an organization, our primary goal is to maintain our values and continue providing exceptional service and a strong sense of community as we broaden our reach throughout these four counties."

While there are currently no branches in Allegany, McKean and Potter counties, the credit union recently made it possible to apply for membership online. Eligible residents can visit www.oleanareafcu.org to begin the application process. Additionally, by utilizing the convenient online, mobile and phone center service, members can make most financial transactions remotely. This is especially beneficial for those who don’t want to visit a branch in person, due to the current pandemic.

The credit union currently has three locations, 1201 Wayne Street and 206 North Clark Street in Olean, NY and 180 West Main Street in Allegany, NY. They recently announced a fourth location at 160 South Main Street in Portville, NY, slated to open in early 2021. This full-service branch will provide a more convenient location for members in Allegany, McKean and Potter counties.

Olean Area FCU is the second largest credit union in Western New York, with over 19,000 members and assets of $341 million.