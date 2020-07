PENN YAN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Yan Box Lacrosse has been cancelled for the summer. Veteran lacrosse coach Harry Queener states the decision was made as a precautionary measure for the safety of the players and staff.

Queener also expresses his thanks to all the sponsors who have made the Penn Yan Lacrosse Club’s Box Lacrosse a success over the last 27 years.