ALBANY – Senator George Borrello has been appointed Ranking Member of the Senate’s Committee on Agriculture and Markets by New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

Borrello represents the 57th District serving Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and portions of Livingston County.

In making the appointment, Senator Ortt said: "As the prior ranking member of the Agriculture and Markets Committee, I am passing the torch to Senator George Borrello who will undoubtedly be a voice for our Upstate farmers. This post needs members who understand the challenge’s New York’s farmers face and to stand up for policies that benefit them."

"New York’s agricultural sector represents a powerful economic force in New York State, producing an economic impact of nearly $45 billion and employing more than 55,000," said Senator Borrello. "It is also a core industry in the 57th District where farming has shaped our landscape and way of life. Both of my grandfathers were farmers, which instilled in me the greatest respect and admiration for the hardworking families who devote their lives to this profession."

"The farmers I’ve spoken with in my district are dedicated to their work, but are finding it harder to stay afloat financially due to a combination of market changes and burdensome policies coming from Albany. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the financial stresses on our family farms and the agricultural industry as a whole," Borrello added.

"I am grateful to Leader Ortt for the opportunity to serve in a position where I can work on these critical issues and advocate for those who produce our food, contribute to our economy, and enrich our quality of life."

In addition to serving as the Ranking Member on Agriculture, Senator Borrello also serves as the ranker on the Senate Committee on Budget and Revenues and as a member of the Senate Committees on Banks, Cultural Affairs, Internet/Technology, Local Government and Transportation.