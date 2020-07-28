County honors its "lily lady" with proclamation

BELMONT — The impact of Allegany County’s "lily lady" lives on each summer in bright, beautiful blooms across the area.

Many of those colorful displays can be traced to Susan Kelly, who was honored by the Allegany County Board of Legislators Monday "for her splendid contributions of lilies to the communities of Allegany County and surrounding areas."

Board Chairman Curt Crandall proclaimed the week of July 27 as Susan A. Kelly Week in Allegany County.

Kelly, a Rexville native who worked as a nurse in Allegany and Steuben counties, was a well-known master gardener specializing in hybridizing daylilies. She taught classes to many residents in the area, and daylilies she planted or helped inspire can still be found in many townships of Allegany County and beyond. Crandall said her largest donation was to Wellsville’s Island Park, where the lilies return annually in July and August.

The proclamation served to "commemorate, honor and remember her years of teaching as we enjoy the beauty of her daylilies annually in Allegany County."

Kelly passed away on Oct. 30, 2012 "after a long and productive life."

"It’s kind of like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ You don’t realize all the impacts you have and the trickle down effect and how that works," Crandall said. "We know that it happens. We are very grateful we have ones like Susan that step up and contribute in a way that when they pass away they may not even even have realized how that carries on and helps others. We certainly appreciate the opportunity to say thank you to Susan and her family."

Monday’s meeting would have taken place at the Allegany County Fair if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had held a meeting at the fair each year since 2009. In keeping with the fair theme, though, the board also honored 4H standout Matthew Bliss on Monday.

Bliss, a 2019 Fillmore grad from Centerville, has been very active in 4H since he was 7, winning various competitions, and he has made a positive impact on the fairgrounds in Angelica. He is an Eagle Scout who reconstructed the horse arena fence at the fairgrounds for his capstone project.

Bliss was on the Dean’s List at Alfred State and plans on attending NYS Forest Ranger School moving forward.