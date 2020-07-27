HORNELL — An Arkport man is facing a felony charge following an alleged burglary, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reported Monday.

Allard stated that deputies arrested Anthony E. Morris, 40, of Brown Road in Arkport, on July 26 following an investigation of a reported break-in occurring at a residence in the Town of Hornellsville.

The Sheriff’s Office alleges that Morris unlawfully entered or remained in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime therein and damaged the property of another.

Morris was charged with second-degree burglary, a class-C felony, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Morris was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.