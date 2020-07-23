Democrat wants 5 televised forums with Tom Reed

PENN YAN — Democrat Tracy Mitrano is challenging her opponent to five live televised debates spread across New York's 23rd district.

"Campaigning during this pandemic, our top concerns should be the health and safety of the voters and getting them the information they need to pick the best candidate," Mitrano said. "These should be civil, productive debates on the many issues affecting voters, and they should be carried live on television with recordings available online through election day."

Mitrano is calling on incumbent Republican Tom Reed to debate her in each media market in New York’s 23rd congressional district: Binghamton, Elmira-Corning, Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Public health and social-distancing precautions should determine if there is an in-person audience for the debates.

Mitrano agreed to schedule debates on dates when Reed was in the district. The two debated just twice when Mitrano ran against Reed in 2018. One was in Olean and the other, in Corning. Both were in the final days before the election: Reed set all of the terms, including dates and location.

“Debates should be accessible to everyone across the district, not limited to his hometown or cherry-picked by one opponent," Mitrano said.

“During this time of crisis, people want to understand who’s really helping, who’s not, who speaks for me and who doesn’t,” she added. “That's what the voters want and deserve.”